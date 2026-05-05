Assurit Selects TechnoMile's Growth CRM to Advance Operational Maturity and Scale Federal Growth Strategy

Purpose-built platform delivers enhanced visibility, collaboration, and data-driven decision-making across the GovCon business development lifecycle

TYSONS, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile, the leading AI solution that unifies growth, contracts, compliance, and security workflows, today announced that Assurit, a pure-play cybersecurity firm delivering advanced offensive and defensive cyber capabilities, has selected TechnoMile's Growth CRM to strengthen operational maturity and support its continued expansion across the government contracting market.

Assurit provides highly technical, mission-focused cybersecurity services to a diverse client base spanning federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense, state and local governments, and Fortune 500 enterprises. As part of its continued growth strategy, Assurit recently formed AdvanceX, a joint venture focused on delivering next-generation capabilities in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation to federal customers.

As the organization expanded its team, client portfolio, and opportunity pipeline, Assurit recognized the need for a more structured and scalable approach to managing business development activities.

"Selecting TechnoMile was a strategic decision for Assurit as we continue to scale our business and expand our footprint across the government contracting market," said Sunny Tuteja, CEO of Assurit and Managing Partner at AdvanceX. "We were looking for more than just a CRM – we needed a purpose-built platform that aligns with how GovCon organizations operate and enables our team to make faster, more informed decisions."

With the addition of AdvanceX and increasing collaboration across internal and external stakeholders, Assurit sought a centralized platform to serve as a single source of truth for managing relationships, opportunities, and engagement activities. The firm also aimed to bring greater structure and data-driven rigor to its growing digital marketing and outreach efforts.

After conducting a comprehensive evaluation of leading GovCon CRM solutions and consulting with industry peers and partners, Assurit selected TechnoMile's Growth CRM for its purpose-built design and ability to deliver immediate value without extensive customization. Assurit was also drawn to TechnoMile's ongoing investment in innovation – particularly in AI-driven capabilities – which provides confidence that the platform will continue to evolve alongside the company as it scales.

"Unlike generic CRM platforms, TechnoMile provides a structured, GovCon-centric framework out of the box," Tuteja added. "It gives us the visibility, collaboration, and intelligence we need to manage our pipeline, strengthen client relationships, and position ourselves for sustained growth."

With TechnoMile Growth CRM, Assurit will:

Centralize account, contact, and opportunity data across its organization and joint venture ecosystem

Enhance pipeline visibility and enable more structured, data-driven bid/no-bid decisions

Improve collaboration across teams and partners

Activate and better manage its network of client and partner relationships

Leverage AI-driven insights to accelerate opportunity identification and pursuit strategy

Assurit will also utilize TechnoMile's integrations with external data sources and tools, as well as GovSearchAI – TechnoMile's opportunity and market intelligence platform – to further streamline opportunity discovery and enhance decision-making across its business development lifecycle.

"High-growth GovCon organizations like Assurit are increasingly focused on operational maturity as a competitive differentiator," said Stephen Hardy, VP of Customer Success at TechnoMile. "We're proud to partner with Assurit as they implement a scalable, data-driven foundation to support both their core business and the continued expansion of AdvanceX."

Following a smooth and efficient implementation process, Assurit is already leveraging the platform to manage daily engagement activities, conduct structured weekly pipeline reviews, and align internal stakeholders on pursuit strategy. To measure system impact, the company plans to track key performance indicators such as time to bid/no-bid decision, client engagement frequency and depth, and year-over-year Pwin rates.

Looking ahead, Assurit has outlined a roadmap to further expand its use of Growth CRM, including integrating additional data sources such as GSA eBuy and leveraging the solution's advanced AI-driven capabilities to enhance strategic decision-making.

"As we continue to grow both Assurit and our joint venture, AdvanceX, TechnoMile will be a mission-critical component of our technology stack," Tuteja said. "It provides the foundation we need to ensure our business development efforts remain aligned, efficient, and focused on the right opportunities."

To learn more about TechnoMile solutions for organizations executing the government mission or request a product demonstration, visit technomile.com.

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is the newly combined organization formed by the merger of TechnoMile and SIMS Software. Together, the company delivers integrated, AI-enabled solutions that support mission-critical operations end-to-end – from identifying government contract opportunities through compliant, secure execution. TechnoMile's unified solution connects growth, contracts, and security workflows for GovCon, Defense, and Public Sector organizations to strengthen compliance, reduce risk, safeguard brand reputation, boost efficiency, and drive mission success. Learn more at technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

About Assurit

Founded in 2013, Assurit is a trusted provider of cybersecurity, mission IT, and digital modernization services to federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as commercial enterprises. Through a people-first culture and commitment to continual learning, Assurit equips its teams to deliver excellence on every engagement and ensure long-term customer success.

TechnoMile Media Contact

Shayne Forsyth

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Assurit Media Contact

Denise Pho

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(703) 225-3305

SOURCE TechnoMile