TechnoMile Partners with pWin.ai to Deliver the First Connected, AI-Powered Opportunity-to-Award Workflow

Integration of TechnoMile's Growth Suite with pWin.ai's proposal generation platform empowers government contractors to accelerate pursuits, scale bid capacity, and win more.

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile, the leading AI solution that unifies growth, contracts, compliance, and security workflows, today announced a new strategic partnership and product integration with pWin.ai, the only AI-powered proposal platform built with Shipley best practices inside. This collaboration introduces the industry's first fully connected, AI-powered opportunity-to-award workflow, enabling government contractors to accelerate growth and improve efficiency across the entire government sales lifecycle.

As part of this partnership, TechnoMile will serve as a reseller of pWin.ai's AI-powered proposal generation platform, which integrates with TechnoMile's Growth Suite. Together, these solutions deliver a unified, end-to-end workflow that combines TechnoMile's industry-leading opportunity and capture intelligence foundation with pWin.ai's advanced proposal generation capabilities, enabling government contractors to improve win probability long before an RFP is released and accelerate execution thereafter.

The Connected, AI-Powered Workflow

TechnoMile's Growth Suite integrates with pWin.ai to carry critical capture intelligence details maintained on the opportunity record in TechnoMile directly into proposal development, eliminating manual handoffs and lost context. The result is faster, more compliant, higher-quality proposals that reflect the full pursuit strategy and deliver a higher probability of winning.

"Winning government contracts is a complex, data-intensive endeavor that requires precision and speed," said Mick Fox, Chief Operating Officer at TechnoMile. "By combining TechnoMile's foundation of opportunity and market intelligence, capture management, and AI-powered automation with pWin.ai's cutting-edge proposal generation, we are delivering the holy grail for government contractors: a single, connected workflow that drives rigor, consistency, compliance, and velocity across the entire sales lifecycle."

pWin.ai accelerates proposal creation using AI, boosting both quality and efficiency beyond basic compliance through the integration of proven Shipley best practices. "Our mission at pWin.ai is to help federal contractors transform growth execution, not just proposal writing," said Vishwas Lele, CEO at pWin.ai. "Together with TechnoMile's Growth Suite, we will scale capture intelligence with AI agents and enable teams to increase bid capacity and win rates without scaling headcount."

Value of the Combined, Integrated Solution

The integrated, AI-powered solution delivers measurable benefits, including:

Faster Lead Identification and Qualification: Accelerate the discovery and vetting of best-fit government opportunities.

Accelerate the discovery and vetting of best-fit government opportunities. Consistent, Cost-Efficient Pipeline Execution: Ensure rigorous business development and capture processes are consistently executed, while leveraging AI agents to complete time-consuming research and administrative tasks required by a disciplined capture process.

Ensure rigorous business development and capture processes are consistently executed, while leveraging AI agents to complete time-consuming research and administrative tasks required by a disciplined capture process. Rapid, High-Quality Proposal Drafting: Drastically reduce the time spent on proposal creation using AI and built-in Shipley best practices.

Drastically reduce the time spent on proposal creation using AI and built-in Shipley best practices. Unified Workflow: Achieve a seamless, unified BD, capture, and proposal workflow that minimizes manual handoffs and re-entry of pursuit data.

Achieve a seamless, unified BD, capture, and proposal workflow that minimizes manual handoffs and re-entry of pursuit data. Scalable Bid Capacity: Enable companies to scale the number of bids they pursue without a proportional increase in headcount.

Enable companies to scale the number of bids they pursue without a proportional increase in headcount. Secure, Responsible AI: Leverage AI agents and tools in an environment built to support compliance with stringent federal cybersecurity requirements.

About TechnoMile's Growth Suite

TechnoMile's Growth Suite is purpose-built to help GovCon, aerospace and defense, and other types of government contractors address the complexities of selling to the government. This suite of AI-powered solutions enables companies to more effectively build, research, and execute their pipeline:

GovSearchAI: AI-curated opportunity identification combined with integrated market insights on competitors, partners, customers, and government contacts.

AI-curated opportunity identification combined with integrated market insights on competitors, partners, customers, and government contacts. GovSearch NoticesIQ: Optimizes qualification and management of task order notices.

Optimizes qualification and management of task order notices. Growth and WinIt CRM: TechnoMile's CRM solutions tailored to the needs of GovCon enterprises or small businesses, offering a secure, collaborative platform to track all opportunities and manage pipeline while focusing teams on the right activities to win business.

TechnoMile's CRM solutions tailored to the needs of GovCon enterprises or small businesses, offering a secure, collaborative platform to track all opportunities and manage pipeline while focusing teams on the right activities to win business. Capture Copilot: Embeds domain-trained AI agents into an organization's Growth team that actively execute and assist with critical tasks across a proven, disciplined capture process.

In addition to its Growth Suite, TechnoMile provides an industry-specific Contracts Suite that allows contract wins to feed seamlessly into contract management workflows upon award, positioning teams for faster, more accurate contract intake and stronger compliance management and post-award governance.

About pWin.ai's Proposal Suite

pWin.ai is built for enterprise GovCons to help them win more business and increase efficiency. Key capabilities include:

Powerful knowledge management: A centralized and searchable content hub with reusable past proposals, past performances, and capabilities to power winning responses.

A centralized and searchable content hub with reusable past proposals, past performances, and capabilities to power winning responses. Full proposal drafts, no prompt engineering required: Generates full, high-quality proposal drafts, hundreds of pages long, without any user prompts.

Generates full, high-quality proposal drafts, hundreds of pages long, without any user prompts. Built-in Shipley best practices: Co-developed with Shipley to ensure content is aligned with proposal requirements, instructions, and evaluation criteria.

Co-developed with Shipley to ensure content is aligned with proposal requirements, instructions, and evaluation criteria. Responsible and secure AI: Built to federal bidding security and compliance standards, with responsible AI practices that keep humans in charge at every step.

To learn more about TechnoMile's Growth Suite and its integration with pWin.ai to support the holistic opportunity-to-award workflow, visit technomile.com/ai-proposal-generation or contact us to schedule a personalized demo.

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is the newly combined organization formed by the merger of TechnoMile and SIMS Software. Together, the organization delivers integrated, AI-enabled solutions that support mission-critical operations end-to-end – from identifying government contract opportunities through compliant, secure execution. TechnoMile's unified solution connects growth, contracts, and security workflows for GovCon, Defense, and Public Sector organizations to strengthen compliance, reduce risk, safeguard brand reputation, boost efficiency, and drive mission success. Learn more at technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

About pWin.ai

pWin.ai is designed to transform how GovCons win work, from knowledge management and capture intelligence through proposal generation. It supports collaboration across BD, capture, and proposal teams on one platform, enabling seamless collaboration and consistent strategy from pursuit to submission. pWin.ai is the only AI copilot that has Shipley best practices built into its writing capability and can generate full draft proposals without any prompt engineering required.

TechnoMile Media Contact:

Shayne Forsyth

[email protected]

(256) 642-2091

pWin.ai Media Contact:

Deepika Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

(703) 945-5724

SOURCE TechnoMile