TechnoMile Appoints Two National Security Leaders to New Security Information Management Board of Advisors

Advisory group strengthens company's leadership in federal security, compliance, and mission-critical intelligence solutions.

TYSONS, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile, the leading AI solution that unifies growth, contracts, compliance, and security workflows, today announced the appointment of two distinguished national security leaders – Donald Blersch and Isaiah "Ike" Rivers – to its newly formed Security Information Management Board of Advisors. The board was established following the company's January 2026 merger with SIMS Software, which brought together complementary capabilities to deliver an integrated platform that spans pre- and post-award workflows for GovCon, Aerospace and Defense, and Defense Tech organizations, as well as government agencies and research institutions.

The newly formed board includes Blersch and Rivers alongside ten legacy SIMS Software advisors who are widely recognized as national security thought leaders. Collectively, they represent decades of leadership across government, the intelligence community, and the defense industrial base.

This group will provide strategic counsel to support the continued evolution of TechnoMile's SIMS Suite, its portfolio of security operations products. Their guidance will help ensure that TechnoMile remains at the forefront of delivering innovative, compliant solutions that protect classified and high-value information.

This advisory group extends TechnoMile's established Advisory Board, which is comprised of seasoned growth and contracts leaders from the GovCon and Aerospace and Defense communities. Together, these groups reinforce TechnoMile's position as a trusted partner across the full lifecycle of federal business – spanning opportunity pursuit, contract management, compliance, and secure mission execution – providing clients with technology solutions backed by deep domain expertise and real-world experience in highly regulated and classified environments.

New Advisor Appointments

Donald Blersch

Principal, Deep Water Point & Associates / Founder, GovSec One LLC / Chair, Intelligence and National Security Alliance-Security Policy Reform Council (INSA-SPRC)

Former Senior Coordinator for Security Infrastructure, U.S. Department of State

Donald Blersch brings more than 35 years of public sector experience, including over 18 years at the Senior Executive level. His career spans multiple federal agencies, including NASA, NOAA, CIA, ODNI, the National Reconnaissance Office, and the Missile Defense Agency. At the U.S. Department of State, he served as Senior Coordinator for Security Infrastructure at the Deputy Assistant Secretary level, overseeing critical areas such as personnel security, information security, industrial security, supply chain risk management, and insider threat programs.

Isaiah "Ike" Rivers

Chief Security Officer, Astranis Space Technologies Corp.

Industry Spokesperson, National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Committee (NISPPAC)

Isaiah "Ike" Rivers is a nationally recognized security leader with more than 42 years of experience spanning military, government, and industry. A retired U.S. Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer, he brings deep expertise in Department of Defense and Intelligence Community industrial security programs, with a specialized focus on the evolving security challenges of the space domain. As Chief Security Officer at Astranis Space Technologies Corp., Rivers is building and leading the company's security program from the ground up, safeguarding critical space systems, satellite operations, and ground infrastructure. He also serves as NISPPAC Industry Spokesperson, advising national industrial security policy at the highest levels.

Security Information Management Board of Advisors

In addition to Blersch and Rivers, the board includes:

Rich Davis – Principal, Richard C. Davis Consulting; Former Chief Security Officer, United Airlines

– Principal, Richard C. Davis Consulting; Former Chief Security Officer, United Airlines Antonio J. Delgado, Jr. – President and Principal Officer, AJD & Associates, LLC; Former Senior Advisor, U.S. House of Representatives

– President and Principal Officer, AJD & Associates, LLC; Former Senior Advisor, U.S. House of Representatives The Honorable Milancy Harris – Chief Security Officer, AeroVironment (AV), Inc.; Mosaic Design Strategies, LLC; Former Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security, DOD

– Chief Security Officer, AeroVironment (AV), Inc.; Mosaic Design Strategies, LLC; Former Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security, DOD Kathleen Kiernan, Ed.D. – Executive Advisor, NEC National Security Systems; CEO, Kiernan Group Holdings; Former Assistant Director, Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

– Executive Advisor, NEC National Security Systems; CEO, Kiernan Group Holdings; Former Assistant Director, Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Dave Komendat – Founder and President, DSKomendat Risk Management Services; Former Vice President of Security, The Boeing Corporation

– Founder and President, DSKomendat Risk Management Services; Former Vice President of Security, The Boeing Corporation Thomas Langer, CPP – Principal, Atlantic Security Advisors; Former Vice President of Security, BAE Systems, Inc.

– Principal, Atlantic Security Advisors; Former Vice President of Security, BAE Systems, Inc. Mary Rose McCaffrey – Principal, McCaffrey Consulting; Former Vice President of Security, Northrop Grumman Corporation; Former Director of Security, CIA

– Principal, McCaffrey Consulting; Former Vice President of Security, Northrop Grumman Corporation; Former Director of Security, CIA Charles Phalen – Principal, CS Phalen & Associates, LLC; Former Acting Director, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA); Former Director of Security, CIA

– Principal, CS Phalen & Associates, LLC; Former Acting Director, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA); Former Director of Security, CIA John Pistole – Principal, Pistole Consulting; Former Administrator, TSA; Former Deputy Director, FBI

– Principal, Pistole Consulting; Former Administrator, TSA; Former Deputy Director, FBI William J. Walker, Major General, U.S. Army (Ret.) – Chief Security Officer, Allied Universal; served as 38th Sergeant at Arms, U.S. House of Representatives during the 117th Congress; Senior Advisor, The Chertoff Group

"Don and Ike bring exceptional leadership and real-world experience across the national security landscape," said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile. "We are honored to welcome them alongside this distinguished group of advisors. Their collective insight will be instrumental as we advance our mission – delivering a secure, AI-enabled platform that unifies mission-critical workflows and data, embeds continuously learning intelligence into regulated processes, and provides the visibility, compliance, and expert-guided confidence organizations need to execute the government mission with clarity and precision."

"At the same time, this new board builds on TechnoMile's longstanding strength in helping organizations successfully pursue and manage federal business. Together, our advisory leadership reflects the full lifecycle of the mission – from opportunity and contract to secure program execution."

To learn more about TechnoMile solutions for organizations executing the government mission or request a product demonstration, visit technomile.com.

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is the newly combined organization formed by the merger of TechnoMile and SIMS Software. Together, the company delivers integrated, AI-enabled solutions that support mission-critical operations end-to-end – from identifying government contract opportunities through compliant, secure execution. TechnoMile's unified solution connects growth, contracts, and security workflows for GovCon, Defense, and Public Sector organizations to strengthen compliance, reduce risk, safeguard brand reputation, boost efficiency, and drive mission success. Learn more at technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

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SOURCE TechnoMile