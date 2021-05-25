Assurity named 2020 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader

LINCOLN, Neb., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity has been named the 2020 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader in the small carrier category by Eastbridge Consulting Group – a title the Lincoln, Neb.-based mutual insurance organization has earned the past three years.

While voluntary sales industrywide declined 15.5 percent in 2020, Assurity increased its voluntary sales by 5 percent over 2019 totals.

Assurity was the only small carrier ($10 million to $49.9 million in sales) to both achieve positive growth in 2020 and outpace industry growth for the prior two years, according to Nick Rockwell, Eastbridge President. To qualify for the honor, a company must achieve above-average results for three consecutive years.

"We're incredibly honored to have earned the title of Voluntary Sales Growth Leader from Eastbridge for a third consecutive year," said Jack Douglas, Assurity Vice President of Worksite Sales. "Maintaining our momentum through a year with such unprecedented challenges was not an easy feat, but the agility, ingenuity and collaborative spirit of our associates and distribution network allowed us to continue to be there for our employer clients and their employees. How the world worked day to day may have changed, but we never lost sight of our goal of helping people through difficult times."

Across the industry, voluntary sales totaled nearly $7.5 billion in 2020, according to Eastbridge's U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report. Each year after the report is published, Eastbridge recognizes companies that exhibited stronger-than-average growth in voluntary sales for the past three years. All carriers participating in the survey with a minimum of $10 million in annual sales are eligible for Voluntary Sales Growth Leader recognition.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We continue our mission of helping people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that is easy to understand and buy. Our financial stability has stood the test of time. It shows our commitment to be there when our customers need us. Owned by our customers, we conduct our business to serve only their best interests. Whether paying benefits, offering service with a human touch, giving back to our community, or practicing sustainable habits that provide for our planet, we embrace our capacity to improve lives. We all share in the future we create, and Assurity believes in using our business as a force for good.

