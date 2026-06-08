/C O R R E C T I O N -- Astemo, Ltd./

In the news release, Astemo Americas Joins NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Ecosystem as Tier-1 Partner, issued 08-Jun-2026 by Astemo, Ltd. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Astemo Americas Joins NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Ecosystem as Tier-1 Partner

Astemo to help accelerate production-ready platforms for autonomous and software-defined vehicles by developing dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor ECUs for automotive OEMs

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astemo Americas, Inc. (hereafter "Astemo Americas"), is collaborating with NVIDIA as a Hyperion Tier-1 partner developing dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor electronic control units (ECUs) for automotive OEMs, expanding its role in the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion ecosystem and supporting the industry's move from Level-2 to software-defined Level-4-ready vehicles.

NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion is a reference architecture and ecosystem that helps automakers develop and deploy highly automated and autonomous driving systems. Astemo Americas' work will focus on dual SoC development based on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor, supporting the high-performance compute required for next-generation vehicle platforms.

Through the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion ecosystem, Astemo Americas strengthens its role in the global shift toward software-defined, electrified and increasingly autonomous vehicles. As a DRIVE Hyperion Tier-1 partner developing ECUs for automotive OEMs, Astemo Americas will bring its integration expertise in electrification, software-defined vehicle technologies and advanced mobility systems to support automakers as they work to bring advanced autonomous driving technologies from development to production.

"Astemo's electrification and software-defined vehicle capabilities are central to where mobility is headed," said Mathieu Devillard, executive vice president and head of the Electrification Business Division for Astemo, Ltd. "By joining the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion ecosystem, we can help accelerate the development of advanced autonomous vehicle technologies while supporting automakers with scalable, cost-effective solutions."

"As a DRIVE Hyperion Tier-1 ecosystem partner developing dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor ECUs for automotive OEMs, Astemo is helping bring scalable autonomous driving platforms closer to production," noted Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA.

Backed by decades of ADAS expertise, Astemo delivers functionally safe, OTA-ready technologies proven in real-world driving environments. Through its partnership with NVIDIA, the company enables SDV-ready intelligence powered by advanced AI compute for conversational AI and MPU workloads. Its flexible choice architecture delivers scalable central compute tailored to platform needs, complemented by efficient high-performance computing optimized for power and thermal management.

About Astemo Americas, Inc.

Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO 9001/IATF 16949 industry standards. Additional information about Astemo Americas is available at https://www.am.astemo.com/.

Correction: An earlier version of this release includes Astemo's boilerplate.

SOURCE Astemo, Ltd.