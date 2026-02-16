Astemo's INDYCAR Program with Team Penske and Chevrolet to Continue in 2026

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astemo, Ltd. (hereafter "Astemo"), together with its Americas subsidiary Astemo Americas, Inc. (hereafter "Astemo Americas"), continues its NTT INDYCAR SERIES partnership with Team Penske for a 15th consecutive season in 2026 as a sponsor of the No. 2 Dallara/Chevrolet driven by Josef Newgarden.

Josef Newgarden on Victory Lane at Nashville Superspeedway in 2025

The Astemo name will appear on the front, sides and rear wing of the bright red No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet at nine races this season. Astemo supplies fuel-system components for all of the 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged Chevrolet race engines in the series.

Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Astemo Americas Rob Sharpe noted that Team Penske and Astemo announced plans to extend their INDYCAR partnership for the 2025 season and beyond in 2024.

He added that the 2025 season ended on a high note with a Newgarden Team Penske win at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix in Nashville.

"We're looking forward to continued success in 2026," Sharpe said. "Our partnerships with Team Penske and Chevrolet have proven to be highly successful both on and off the track.

"The business relationships we've developed as a result of our motorsports programs are without equal. We are also honored to be the primary sponsor of the No. 2 car for the recently announced Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., celebrating our nation's 250th anniversary."

Team Penske is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026 and will be focused on adding to its record 20 Indianapolis 500 victories and 17 INDYCAR series titles in the 2026 season. Following back-to-back wins at the Indianapolis 500 in both 2023 and 2024, Astemo expects Newgarden and his No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet team to continue their winning ways in 2026.

A two-time series champion and the first driver in more than 20 years to achieve back-to-back Indianapolis 500 wins, Newgarden is one of the most accomplished stars in American motorsports. He has completed 14 seasons of competition in North America's top open-wheel series and last year was prominently featured in marketing campaigns by Fox, an INDYCAR broadcast partner.

2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Date City Race Course March 1 St. Petersburg, FL Streets of St. Petersburg*1 March 7 Avondale, AZ Phoenix Raceway*2 March 15 Arlington, TX Streets of Arlington*2 March 29 Birmingham. AL Barber Motorsports Park April 19 Long Beach, CA Streets of Long Beach*1 May 9 Indianapolis, IN Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course*1 May 24 Indianapolis, IN 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 May 31 Detroit, MI Streets of Detroit*1 June 7 Madison, IL World Wide Technology Raceway*1 June 21 Elkhart Lake, WI Road America July 5 Lexington, OH Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course July 19 Lebanon, TN Nashville Superspeedway*1 August 9 Portland, OR Portland International Raceway*1 August 16 Markham, Ontario, Canada Streets of Markham August 23 Washington, D.C. Streets of Washington*1 *2 August 29 West Allis, WI Milwaukee Mile Race 1 August 30 West Allis, WI Milwaukee Mile Race 2 September 6 Monterey, CA WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca*1 *1Astemo Primary Sponsored Races *2New races in 2026

About Astemo

Astemo, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., and JIC Capital, Ltd. With 80,000 employees worldwide and operations in Americas, Asia, China, Europe and Japan, the company is a global mega-supplier in the automotive industry. The Electrification Business Division, Vehicle Business Division, and Motorcycle Business Division are engaged in the development, manufacture, sales, and service of automotive parts as well as transportation and industrial machinery and systems. Astemo is committed to creating a sustainable society and delivering enhanced corporate value.

For more information, visit: www.astemo.com

About Astemo Americas, Inc.

Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO 9001/IATF 16949 industry standards. Additional information about Astemo Americas is available at https://www.am.astemo.com/.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 650 major race wins and 700 pole positions, as well as 48 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car competition. Over the course of its 60-year history, the team also has earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, four 24 Hours of Daytona wins, five NASCAR Cup Series championships since 2012 and a Formula 1 win. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

