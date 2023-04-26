Astera Software Introduces No-Code API Management Platform for Seamless Integration from Design to Delivery

With the growing need for enterprise scalability, easy drag-and-drop interface enables businesses to create, test, and publish APIs regardless of technical ability

WESTLAKE, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astera Software , a leading provider of data integration solutions, today announces the launch of Astera API Management , a no-code, automated, unified platform for complete API lifecycle management and integrations.

With IDC predicting the market growing to $21.0 billion by 2026, Astera's software offers enterprises a simple and effective solution for API integration that is accessible, boosts developer productivity and saves up to 80% of the time and cost associated with traditional API management strategies.

"Our goal is to empower users to build and manage APIs regardless of their technical expertise. This software offers businesses a simpler and more accessible approach to data management," said Ibrahim Surani, CEO of Astera Software. "We're excited to offer a powerful and easy-to-use solution that streamlines the API integration process, from design to deployment."

Critical for digital transformation, API development enables companies to integrate applications, systems and data, and to build new products and services that meet the evolving needs of customers. Astera's platform helps businesses embrace digital transformation with a range of intuitive features that focus on integration and management, increasing connectivity while reducing the load on IT teams. The result is a cost-effective solution that simplifies API integration and helps businesses achieve better real-time API deployment and insights into their data.

Astera's code-free solution enables businesses to design, test, secure, and publish APIs on premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid architecture. The platform is easy to use, with a short learning curve, making it an ideal solution for businesses looking for more economical options to streamline their data management processes.

The platform's key features include:

Code-free API design and implementation - A visual, drag-and-drop interface that can be used by anyone, regardless of coding experience, reducing development cost and time by enabling anyone to test, publish, and modify APIs.

- A visual, drag-and-drop interface that can be used by anyone, regardless of coding experience, reducing development cost and time by enabling anyone to test, publish, and modify APIs. Unified integration - Bring together data from various sources to build larger, more connected systems, ensuring data remains consistent across business operations.

- Bring together data from various sources to build larger, more connected systems, ensuring data remains consistent across business operations. Auto-generated Database CRUD APIs - Generate ready-to-deploy CRUD flow with a single click, for any database operations.

- Generate ready-to-deploy CRUD flow with a single click, for any database operations. Asynchronous API deployment - Manage the complex process of request, polling/ callback, and final response automatically.

- Manage the complex process of request, polling/ callback, and final response automatically. One-click deployment - Deploy API and integrations in any environment — on-premises, cloud, or hybrid. Consume and reuse published APIs via auto generated Open API specifications.

Deploy API and integrations in any environment — on-premises, cloud, or hybrid. Consume and reuse published APIs via auto generated Open API specifications. Auto-generated Swagger documentation- Automatic generation of Open API documentation can be in the form of a visual document or an Open API Swagger collection.

Automatic generation of Open API documentation can be in the form of a visual document or an Open API Swagger collection. Enterprise-level security and compliance- Built -in security framework protects API services and control access.

-in security framework protects API services and control access. Monitoring and Logging - Logs provide businesses with in-depth insights about API performance, allowing users to identify and debug errors. Monitoring dashboard provides a bird's eye view of data, including current API traffic, requests by response status, and overall statistics on request and response time.

Astera API Management is available now. To learn more about the platform, or to request a demo, visit astera.com .

