Asthma Education for All: American Lung Association Reveals Newly Updated Interactive Asthma Course

News provided by

American Lung Association

10 Oct, 2023, 08:11 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association announced that it updated its free Asthma Basics online course with the most current information about asthma, with more videos and interactive and gamified features.

Asthma Basics is a free interactive course offered in English and Spanish that can be accessed online or provided as an in-person or virtual live workshop. Just last year, the Lung Association had more than 5,400 people enroll in the Asthma Basics course.

"Asthma Basics encourages better asthma management by highlighting what asthma is, symptoms and triggers, types of asthma medication, asthma action plans and how to respond to a breathing emergency," said Cindy Trubisky, MS Ed, AE-C, Senior Director of asthma programs for the American Lung Association. "The course includes accessible information about asthma, so it is appropriate for people living with asthma, as well as parents, healthcare professionals and providers, teachers and others who may work with people who have the disease. It is truly a one-of-a-kind course that will keep learners engaged from start to finish."

Asthma Basics is designed for anyone, but is especially helpful for school and child-care personnel, including school nurses and sports coaches; community health workers, allied health professionals and educators; community health center and clinic patients; adults with asthma and their family/caregivers; and parents and caregivers of children with asthma.

The recent redesign of this course includes updated content, more videos, added features to make it more personalized and interactive, divided the content from one large module into three topic-specific modules, includes "choose your own adventure" style scenario activities and gamified learning. This program has also been approved for 1.0 contact hour of Continuing Medical Education.

Learn more and take the free Asthma Basics course at Lung.org/Asthma-Basics.

About the American Lung Association
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events. 

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601
1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004
1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Jill Dale  |  American Lung Association
P: 312-940-7001E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association

Also from this source

RSV Awareness Month: 4 Things You Can Do to Protect Yourself this Fall

RSV Awareness Month: 4 Things You Can Do to Protect Yourself this Fall

Each year, it is estimated that up to 160,000 adults are hospitalized and as many as 10,000 of them die due to RSV in the United States. While most...
Flu Defense for Those Who Need It Most: Lung Association Calls on High-Risk Americans to Get Vaccinated

Flu Defense for Those Who Need It Most: Lung Association Calls on High-Risk Americans to Get Vaccinated

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates there were between 27 – 54 million influenza (flu) illnesses and between...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.