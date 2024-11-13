ASTHO Launches Public-Private Advisory Council to Address Critical Public Health Challenges

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) has launched an Innovation Advisory Council (IAC), a multisector forum designed to drive collaboration between state and territorial health leaders and private sector executives. The IAC will address critical public health challenges such as data modernization, healthcare access, and health security, with the goal of fostering transformative solutions through knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships.

"Response efforts in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted opportunities for interconnection within our nation's public health ecosystem, particularly in areas like data integration, resource allocation, supply chain, and rapid response capabilities," says ASTHO CEO Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH. "Through the Innovation Advisory Council, we are building a platform for structured, cross-sector partnerships between public health leaders and the private sector, which will help ensure better preparedness and resilience in the future. The IAC offers a space for strategic engagement, aligning priorities and resources to drive innovation that strengthens the nation's public health system."

Founding cohort members include:

Amazon Web Services

BerryDunn

CRISP Shared Services

CVS Health

Deloitte

Envision Technology Partners

Google

Guidehouse

Leidos

Public Consulting Group

STChealth

United Health Foundation

The council will engage year-round. Leaders will consult on complex issues including strengthening the U.S. public health infrastructure, enhancing visibility into supply chains and opportunities to increase inter-sector collaboration. The IAC model emphasizes open communication, shared goals, and the alignment of resources to address critical public health needs.

The inaugural Innovation Advisory Council Roundtable will be held in December to bring founding members of the IAC and ASTHO's Board of Directors together to discuss emerging public health trends and opportunities for innovation. Learn more about the Innovation Advisory Council.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and Freely Associated States, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

SOURCE Association of State and Territorial Health Officials