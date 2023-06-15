ASTHO Scholars Program Helps Grow Diverse Public Health Leaders

ASTHO's DELPH program is comprised of skilled public health professionals who identify as belonging to underrepresented groups including people of color, disability status, women, and LGBTQ+ individuals

ARLINGTON, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) and the Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) at Morehouse School of Medicine announced the next cohort of 20 mid-to-senior level governmental public health professionals for the Diverse Executives Leading in Public Health (DELPH) program. DELPH is designed to enhance and strengthen participants' visibility and exposure in public health systems and increase access to key networks and leadership opportunities. Under the supervision of public health leaders, state health officers, national experts, and ASTHO alumni, scholars will work to improve public health outcomes across the United States with health equity at the forefront.

"We are thrilled to welcome the next cohort of public health leaders in our DELPH program," says Michael Fraser, PhD, ASTHO CEO. "I am certain that each one of these leaders will impact the health of their jurisdictions across the U.S. for years to come."

"Morehouse School of Medicine is excited to continue our partnership with ASTHO in the onboarding of our third cohort of professional scholars participating in the ASTHO-Satcher Health Leadership Institute DELPH Program. Since 2021, our collaborative efforts have supported 44 diverse professionals towards their development and growth into executive leaders within their respective organizations. We are elated that this great work will continue with 20 new professionals representing agencies and organizations across the United States and its territories. With this partnership, we continue to develop strong public health leaders who will lead in the creation and advancement of health equity," says Sandra Harris-Hooker, PhD, interim executive director, Satcher Health Leadership Institute.

The new cohort of DELPH scholars are:

Yoann Sophie Antoine , City of Medford Health Department

, City of Medford Health Department Tosha Bock , Oregon Health Authority

, Oregon Health Authority Subha Chandar , Maryland Department of Health

, Maryland Department of Health Ebony Fortune , DC Health

, DC Health Takisha Fuller , Cuyahoga County Board of Health

, Cuyahoga County Board of Health Karla Granado , Travis County Healthcare District DBA Central Health

Travis County Healthcare District DBA Central Health Kristin Herrera , Tuolumne County Public Health Department

, Tuolumne County Public Health Department Samia Hussein , Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

, Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Erika Kirtz , Tennessee Department of Health

Tennessee Department of Health Keon Lewis , Cabarrus Health Alliance

Cabarrus Health Alliance Lisette Marquez , Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Department of State Health Services Amber Mendiola , Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation

, Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation Lisa Morissey , Connecticut Department of Public Health

, Connecticut Department of Public Health Kristen Newman , Prince George's County Health Department

, Prince George's County Health Department Nassira Nicola , Massachusetts Department of Public Health

, Massachusetts Department of Public Health Jannae Parrott , NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

, NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Brianna Scott , City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services

City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services Kim Tham , Oregon Health Authority

, Oregon Health Authority Sam To , Arizona Department of Health Services

, Arizona Department of Health Services Naomi Wilson , Tacoma -Pierce County Health Department

"The DELPH program is more than a leadership development program, it is a life-changing experience that helps leaders from diverse backgrounds create lasting and effective change at every level of their organization, affords a safe and non-judgmental space that allows each participant to further develop, their unique leadership style," says Fredrick L. Echols, MD, a DELPH scholar from the second cohort.

The third DELPH cohort launched on May 23, 2023 in Chicago, IL. Through support from CDC, DELPH aims to cultivate a well-prepared workforce of public health leaders who reflect diversity within their respective agencies and organizations. DELPH will continue to serve as an extension of ASTHO's leadership development programs for state and territorial health officials and their executive leadership team members.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and freely associated states, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

