Astound Broadband Joins DataVerge Ecosystem, Expanding Fiber and Service Options for New York Businesses

News provided by

DataVerge

08 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Latest addition to Brooklyn's only carrier neutral data center offers enterprise and SMB business solutions from one of the largest US-based providers

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astound Broadband (Astound), the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, has joined the growing ecosystem at DataVerge, owner and operator of the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn.

Astound's presence at the DataVerge facility offers New York-area enterprise and small business customers access to the company's high quality digital solutions and increases the number of carriers and network providers they have access to for high speed, low-latency, reliable interconnection.

"The greater New York metro area is a key focus for Astound, and being part of the vibrant network at DataVerge's expansive facility in Brooklyn offers area enterprise and small businesses access to our award-winning products and services," said Patrick Knorr, Chief Commercial Officer for Astound Business Solutions. "We have a heritage of providing business customers in New York with reliable connectivity and services backed by solid infrastructure, and our alliance with DataVerge is an integral part of strengthening our presence for businesses in the Tri-State area."

"Our core mission is to provide the best and broadest set of connectivity options to Brooklyn and Tri-State businesses," said Ray Sidler, CEO and Cofounder of DataVerge. "Astound's presence continues the growth of DataVerge's rich ecosystem, along with our more than 30 other carriers and network providers, further enabling us to meet the needs of the local business community."

DataVerge provides the New York area, the third-largest economy in the United States, with an unbeatable interconnection advantage, including direct access to dark fiber, metro, and long haul transport providers. Its carrier-neutral position also makes DataVerge the ideal ecosystem partner in Brooklyn, NYC's most populous borough. Their flagship facility is the sole meeting point for connectivity at Industry City – the largest interconnected business and technology campus in the United States, and home to numerous DataVerge customers.

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connections to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant.

About Astound Business Solutions

Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with high-capacity, secure connectivity for their mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness. A part of Astound Broadband, the award-winning national telecommunications provider offers advanced solutions that are delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network that provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands. With coast-to-coast connectivity to over 75,000 business customers, Astound Business Solutions maintains a local, customer-centric approach, with dedicated industry experts on-hand around the clock to help businesses stay on top of today's evolving IT technology and remain competitive in their markets.

SOURCE DataVerge

Also from this source

New York Area Businesses Get Unprecedented Levels of Connectivity as Hurricane Electric Expands Global Network to DataVerge in Brooklyn

Skywire Networks Joins the Growing Carrier Ecosystem at DataVerge's Carrier-Neutral Interconnected Facility in Brooklyn

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.