Astound Broadband Joins DataVerge Ecosystem, Expanding Fiber and Service Options for New York Businesses

Latest addition to Brooklyn's only carrier neutral data center offers enterprise and SMB business solutions from one of the largest US-based providers

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astound Broadband (Astound), the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, has joined the growing ecosystem at DataVerge , owner and operator of the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn.

Astound's presence at the DataVerge facility offers New York-area enterprise and small business customers access to the company's high quality digital solutions and increases the number of carriers and network providers they have access to for high speed, low-latency, reliable interconnection.

"The greater New York metro area is a key focus for Astound, and being part of the vibrant network at DataVerge's expansive facility in Brooklyn offers area enterprise and small businesses access to our award-winning products and services," said Patrick Knorr, Chief Commercial Officer for Astound Business Solutions. "We have a heritage of providing business customers in New York with reliable connectivity and services backed by solid infrastructure, and our alliance with DataVerge is an integral part of strengthening our presence for businesses in the Tri-State area."

"Our core mission is to provide the best and broadest set of connectivity options to Brooklyn and Tri-State businesses," said Ray Sidler , CEO and Cofounder of DataVerge. "Astound's presence continues the growth of DataVerge's rich ecosystem, along with our more than 30 other carriers and network providers, further enabling us to meet the needs of the local business community."

DataVerge provides the New York area, the third-largest economy in the United States, with an unbeatable interconnection advantage, including direct access to dark fiber, metro, and long haul transport providers. Its carrier-neutral position also makes DataVerge the ideal ecosystem partner in Brooklyn, NYC's most populous borough. Their flagship facility is the sole meeting point for connectivity at Industry City – the largest interconnected business and technology campus in the United States, and home to numerous DataVerge customers.

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connections to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant.

About Astound Business Solutions

Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with high-capacity, secure connectivity for their mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness. A part of Astound Broadband, the award-winning national telecommunications provider offers advanced solutions that are delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network that provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands. With coast-to-coast connectivity to over 75,000 business customers, Astound Business Solutions maintains a local, customer-centric approach, with dedicated industry experts on-hand around the clock to help businesses stay on top of today's evolving IT technology and remain competitive in their markets.

SOURCE DataVerge