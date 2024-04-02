Astrana Health, Inc. Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ALHAMBRA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that effective on March 29, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Astrana's Board of Directors (the "Committee") granted a total of 16,874 shares of restricted common stock to two newly-hired non-executive employees, under the Astrana Health, Inc. Employment Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). In addition, the Company previously disclosed on December 18, 2023 that it granted a total of 38,779 shares of restricted common stock to eight newly-hired non-executive employees, when the Company granted a total of 40,459 shares of restricted common stock to such employees. The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of the Company (or who are re-employed following a bona fide period of non-employment) as an inducement material to such individuals' commencement of employment with the Company, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

5,189 of the shares of restricted stock will vest, subject to continued employment, over four years in substantially equal annual installments on the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date. 11,685 of the shares of restricted stock will vest, subject to continued employment and the achievement of applicable performance goals, in substantially equal semi-annual installments over the four-year period ending on January 1, 2028. The restricted stock awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and an award agreement covering the grant.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 10,000 providers and 900,000 Americans in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(626) 943-6491

[email protected]

Asher Dewhurst, ICR Westwicke

[email protected]

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.