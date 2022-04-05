Astro Malaysia turns to JAA.S and Wohler as first adopter for 12G-SDI & Dolby Atmos monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler is pleased to confirm that All-Asian Satellite Television and Radio Operator ("Astro") has installed its first Dolby Atmos monitoring system into its pan-Asia Broadcast Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The satellite television and IPTV provider is the dominant sports broadcaster in both Malaysia and Brunei, for which most major sports events are transmitted to the main broadcast channels.

The UEFA Euro 2020 football games in 2021 were broadcast in UHD 4K format through a Dolby Atmos immersive sound system for the first time. Following the season, a Dolby Atmos monitoring system was specified for follow-on events. JAA.S, a Wohler distributor, was identified by Astro to assist the broadcaster to provide a solution, who proposed a Wohler iAM-12G-SDI video and audio monitor with Dolby Atmos decoding. Incorporating two 4K / 12G SDI inputs on BNC, the upgraded version, including Dolby D, Dolby Digital + and Dolby E, enables decoding of Atmos content from either SDI or AES3.

We provided an iAM-12G-SDI as a demonstration unit prior to UEFA 2020," commented JAA Systems Sdn Bhd senior sales engineer, Kaartigaiyan. "It was the earliest and remains the only professional grade monitoring system to be equipped with Dolby Atmos. The multi-channel multi-source audio-video monitor is easy to operate, yet powerful enough to provide high quality monitoring of 12G, IP-ST 2110, 2022-6 signals. The proof of concept was successful and met all of Astro's many requirements."

"Wohler is honored that Astro has become the first broadcaster in Malaysia to adopt and purchase iAM-12G-SDI units with Dolby Atmos monitoring," added Wohler Technologies' VP of Sales and Marketing, Kim Templeman-Holmes. "Our iSeries units provide confidence, value, and future-proofing to support Astro in their development of Dolby Atmos immersive audio."

In addition to the iAM-12G-SDI, Astro also acquired three iVAM1-3 16-channel monitors with Dolby for their Media Suite studio monitoring.

