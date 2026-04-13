Astronomer Announces Matt Simontacchi as President of Field Operations

Enterprise open-source veteran brings nearly two decades of Red Hat leadership to scale Astronomer's go-to-market as Airflow becomes the foundation for AI-driven data engineering

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronomer, the company behind Astro, the leading unified orchestration platform powered by Apache Airflow®, today announced that Matt Simontacchi has joined as President of Field Operations. Simontacchi comes from Red Hat, where he spent nearly 19 years in expanding field leadership roles as the company scaled from an emerging business commercializing open-source to an industry-defining enterprise technology provider with nearly $7 billion in annual revenue. He will report to Pete DeJoy, CEO and Co-Founder.

"Matt knows what it takes to build a high-performing GTM engine around popular open-source technology," said Pete DeJoy, CEO and Co-Founder, Astronomer. "He is also a hands-on leader who has a passion for rolling up his sleeves and building. As AI reshapes the enterprise data fabric, we're lucky to have his leadership in evolving Astronomer to ensure we're doing everything we can to service our customers in this important moment."

Simontacchi joined Red Hat during a formative period in the company's growth, helping to forge its culture and shape the go-to-market strategy that would propel it to become a global leader in enterprise open source. Starting as an Account Executive in 2006, he quickly distinguished himself as a natural leader, builder, and operator. This led him to take on progressively broader leadership roles as the business scaled, ultimately serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of North America during his final four years, during which he oversaw nearly $3 billion in annual revenue. Throughout his tenure, Simontacchi was at the forefront of translating emerging open-source innovation into enterprise adoption, playing a pivotal role in building the field organization and customer engagement models that helped technologies like Linux and Kubernetes evolve from developer-driven projects into foundational elements of global infrastructure.

"What I learned at Red Hat is that when an open-source community earns the trust of the world's best engineering teams, something powerful happens," said Matt Simontacchi, President of Field Operations, Astronomer. "I saw it with Linux, JBoss, and Kubernetes, and the playbook for bringing that value to the enterprise is changing fast. AI is rewriting how companies build, deploy, and operate software. The opportunity at Astronomer is to take what I know about scaling enterprise field organizations and adapt it for a world where reliable, governed data pipelines are the bridge to the enterprise context that makes agentic AI work at scale. Airflow already has that trust, and now our task is to help organizations turn it into their competitive advantage."

Simontacchi joins on the heels of Astronomer's two most successful quarters in company history. The company continues to see accelerating enterprise demand as organizations adopt orchestration as the foundation for getting AI out of prototype and into production, and recently recorded:

55% year-over-year growth

120%+ NRR

122% ARR growth in EMEA

Apache Airflow® has continued its expansion across the enterprise alongside the rise of large language models and agentic workflows:

3,700+ contributors, more than any other Apache Software Foundation project, including Apache Kafka ® and Apache Spark ®

and Apache Spark 80,000+ global organizations currently use Airflow, up from 25,000+ in 2020

89% of Airflow users expect to use Airflow for more revenue-generating or external solutions this year, per the State of Apache Airflow 2026 Report, the largest data engineering survey ever conducted

Further Resources:

Try Astro now for free and see why it's the best way to run Airflow

Download the 2026 State of Apache Airflow Report

Register for our upcoming Upgrading to Airflow 3 webinar this Thursday, April 16

Interested in joining Astronomer? We're hiring

About Astronomer

Astronomer empowers data teams to bring mission-critical software, analytics, and AI to life and is the company behind Astro, the industry-leading unified orchestration platform powered by Apache Airflow®. Astro accelerates building reliable data products that unlock insights, unleash AI value, and power data-driven applications. Trusted by more than 900 of the world's leading enterprises, Astronomer lets businesses do more with their data. To learn more, visit www.astronomer.io.

Apache® and Apache Airflow® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Taylor Jones

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SOURCE Astronomer