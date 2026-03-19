Astronomer EMEA Momentum Building with 122% ARR Growth

Orchestration adoption is rapidly increasing in the region as Astronomer's customer count grows 80% YoY to support AI strategy while adhering to regulation and data sovereignty requirements

LONDON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronomer, the company behind Astro, the leading unified orchestration platform powered by Apache Airflow®, today announced it has seen over 122% year-over-year ARR growth in its EMEA business over the past fiscal year, driven by a surge in demand for data and AI orchestration throughout the region.

In the past fiscal year, Astronomer saw strong momentum in EMEA, including:

122% ARR growth

80% increase in total EMEA customers

EMEA accounts for nearly 20% of total business, after Astronomer's EMEA team started from scratch in 2024

Moving into a new, larger EMEA HQ in London next month

Expanded presence with Apache Airflow PMC members, Astronomer product leaders, and dedicated account teams across the region

"EMEA organisations face some of the world's most demanding data governance and compliance requirements, and Astro was built to meet that bar — giving institutions complete control over data residency without compromising on orchestration capability," said Phil Duggan, Vice President of EMEA, Astronomer. "What's equally important is where this foundation leads. The organisations winning with agentic AI won't be the ones that moved fastest, they'll be the ones that built the governed, observable orchestration layer that lets AI agents operate reliably at scale. The opportunity for Astronomer in EMEA continues to expand, and we remain deeply appreciative of the trust placed in us as we support organisations on their data and AI journeys."

"Following the acquisition of Telia Denmark, we faced a large-scale migration from AWS to Azure and needed an orchestration platform that was Azure-native," said Jakob Hvitnov, Tech Lead - AIDA Data Platform Team, Norlys. "Astronomer provided a fully managed Airflow solution that simplified our migration, improved developer experience, and gave us the flexibility to run seamlessly in Azure. We expect to significantly reduce MWAA spend, decrease job latency, and streamline platform maintenance as we scale. With Astronomer, we can focus on delivering reliable data services to support Denmark's largest integrated energy and telecommunications group, instead of managing infrastructure."

"Airflow powers the data pipelines that run our business, from financial reporting to customer operations," said Mario Ochandio, Data Delivery Manager, Data Platforms, NewDay. "As we scaled, managing dozens of teams building pipelines independently became unsustainable. Astronomer gave us a standardized platform to build, deploy, and monitor pipelines across the organisation. We've reduced operational overhead, improved reliability, and our data engineering teams now spend their time on high-value work instead of infrastructure firefighting."

Enabling AI While Adhering to Data Sovereignty Requirements

As AI transforms how companies operate, data engineers have shifted from simply being the builders of data pipelines into architects of intelligent systems. Data engineers now orchestrate the key workflows and data infrastructure that connect data, ML, and AI platforms. This shift has placed data engineers and orchestration at the heart of how businesses leverage AI for competitive advantage.

Astro Private Cloud and Remote Execution are deployment options from Astronomer that address the data sovereignty requirements that many EMEA institutions need. Astro Private Cloud is a self-hosted data orchestration platform designed to run on an organization's own Kubernetes clusters, ensuring complete control over where data resides while providing a hardened Airflow distribution with role-based access control and support. Remote Execution separates task execution from orchestration, allowing organizations to run Airflow tasks in their own Kubernetes infrastructure while Astro manages the orchestration components in the cloud.

Market and Community Growth

According to the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for DataOps Tools, the DataOps tools category – defined by Gartner as "connecting and orchestrating data pipelines across heterogeneous systems" – is growing at over 21% annually and is the fastest-growing segment in the data management market. Based on Gartner's latest market share data, Astronomer is the fastest-growing DataOps vendor by cloud revenue, growing 88% year-over-year, and holds the largest market share at 17%, ahead of AWS, Google, and Microsoft.

Airflow adoption rates are similarly surging as the Apache project has cemented itself as the industry standard for data orchestration. Used by more than 80,000 organizations globally, Airflow is one of the most popular Apache projects of all time with 3,700+ contributors, more than Apache Kafka or Apache Spark. The recent State of Apache Airflow Report 2026 found that 89% of Airflow users expect to use Airflow for more revenue-generating or external solutions this year, and 32% of Airflow users have GenAI or MLOps use cases in production. Among Astro customers, the number with GenAI or MLOps use cases in production jumps to 62%.

Further Resources:

Discover the Astro IDE to ship pipelines 10x faster

Download the 2026 State of Apache Airflow Report

Try Astro now for free

Register for our upcoming Upgrading to Airflow 3 webinar on April 16

About Astronomer

Astronomer empowers data teams to bring mission-critical software, analytics, and AI to life and is the company behind Astro, the industry-leading unified orchestration platform powered by Apache Airflow®. Astro accelerates building reliable data products that unlock insights, unleash AI value, and power data-driven applications. Trusted by more than 900 of the world's leading enterprises, Astronomer lets businesses do more with their data. To learn more, visit www.astronomer.io.

Apache® and Apache Airflow® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Taylor Jones

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SOURCE Astronomer