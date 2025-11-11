The Road to the Durham Runs on AstroTurf: 16 of 18 NCAA Field Hockey Championship Teams Compete on AstroTurf Surfaces

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf Corporation, the inventor and global leader in synthetic sports surfacing, today announced its commanding presence in the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship, with a staggering 16 of the 18 competing teams playing their home games on an AstroTurf field.

As the nation's top programs chase the coveted national title, the vast majority will rely on the consistency and elite performance of AstroTurf's specialized field hockey systems—including the Poligras and System 90 surfaces—for training and competition.

AstroTurf customers dominate the NCAA D1 Field Hockey brackets

"The NCAA Tournament is where precision meets pressure, and we are incredibly proud that nearly 90% of the tournament field has chosen AstroTurf as their foundation for success," said Melissa Vassalotti Twist, Director of Field Hockey at AstroTurf. "From the first round to the Final Four, championship field hockey in America is played on our surface. This statistic is a direct reflection of the trust coaches and athletes place in our product to deliver elite performance, speed, and reliability when it matters most."

The road to the championship is filled with thrilling storylines that begin on an AstroTurf pitch:

UNC Chasing History: The perennial powerhouse North Carolina Tar Heels are pursuing another national championship, continuing their legacy of excellence on their Poligras system at Karen Shelton Stadium.

The perennial powerhouse are pursuing another national championship, continuing their legacy of excellence on their Poligras system at Karen Shelton Stadium. Home Field Advantage: The Duke Blue Devils , who are set to host the Final Four at the Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium (equipped with Poligras), are looking to capitalize on their home surface familiarity to make a deep run.

The , who are set to host the Final Four at the Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium (equipped with Poligras), are looking to capitalize on their home surface familiarity to make a deep run. The Cinderella Story: The Saint Joseph's (SJU) Hawks , who often enter the field as conference automatic qualifiers, will attempt to pull off their signature Cinderella story, bringing the momentum of their A-10 Championship run to the national stage.

The , who often enter the field as conference automatic qualifiers, will attempt to pull off their signature Cinderella story, bringing the momentum of their A-10 Championship run to the national stage. Repeat Aspirants: Teams like the Northwestern Wildcats are looking to build upon their recent postseason success and repeat the performance that put them among the nation's elite.

"Our ability to train and prepare for post-season play at a world-class facility is essential to success. Our AstroTurf surface at Lakeside Field is fast, smooth, and incredibly reliable - the best place to train for championship season" says Northwestern Head Coach, Tracey Fuchs

As these 16 AstroTurf programs face off, the game's biggest moments—from penalty corners to game-winning goals—will be decided on the world-class surfaces that have defined the sport. Since the transition from natural grass, every NCAA Division I Field Hockey Final Four has been played on an AstroTurf surface, a testament to the brand's enduring commitment to the sport.

AstroTurf wishes all teams the best of luck as they compete for the national title.

For more information about AstroTurf and its innovative turf solutions, please visit astroturf.com.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

