The Road to the Show - From MiLB Parks to October Glory with AstroTurf Diamond Series

From the first crack of the bat in Class-A ballparks to the roar of the crowd under the bright lights of October, every great baseball journey is paved with dedication, development, and dreams. AstroTurf's Diamond Series is proud to be part of that journey – helping shape the game at every level, from Minor League proving grounds to Major League moments.

The AstroTurf Diamond Series has been proven at every level

Where Legends Begin – MiLB Roots and Rising Stars

AstroTurf's reputation in professional baseball has been built on fields where tomorrow's stars take their first steps toward the Show. Across the country, teams trust the AstroTurf Diamond Series system to deliver consistent play, true hops, and surfaces built for the grind of the season.

Hudson Valley Renegades – A player development hub for rising Yankees stars, built on performance-ready AstroTurf.

Auburn Doubledays – Where tradition meets innovation, and AstroTurf ensures the game plays the right way.

– Where tradition meets innovation, and AstroTurf ensures the game plays the right way. Daytona Tortugas – The charm of Jackie Robinson Ballpark paired with a system crafted for speed, hops, and precision.

– The charm of Jackie Robinson Ballpark paired with a system crafted for speed, hops, and precision. High Point Rockers – A modern, independent league powerhouse that chose AstroTurf for durability, safety, and elite-level play.

These are just some of the MILB stages created by AstroTurf. These ballparks are more than venues – they are launchpads. And AstroTurf is there for every ground ball, line drive, and breakout season.

Trusted at the Highest Level - All the Way to Toronto

From the Minor Leagues to Major League Baseball, the journey culminates on one of the sport's biggest stages: Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays. AstroTurf is trusted to deliver a playing surface built for postseason aspirations, athletic excellence, and unforgettable moments.

That commitment extends beyond the stadium lights.

Blue Jays Player Development Complex – Dunedin, Florida

Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex – CoolToday Park

Plus fields, batting cages, training facilities for several MLB organizations.

These facilities represent the future of baseball, where science, training, and turf innovation meet to create champions.

Built Through the College Game - The Most Trusted in D1 Baseball

Before players reach the pros, many hone their skills at Division I programs. More D1 baseball programs choose AstroTurf than any other synthetic turf provider. It is a reputation built on decades of delivering fields that play like natural grass where they should – fast in the outfield, firm on the basepaths, true around home plate.

The Stage Is Set – Turf Built for the Moment

AstroTurf is not just trusted for everyday excellence. It is chosen when the lights shine brightest on baseball's biggest temporary stage:

MLB at Bristol Motor Speedway – The Ultimate Temporary Diamond

When Major League Baseball transformed a NASCAR track into a ballpark, AstroTurf was chosen to create a field worthy of the moment - a jewel event combining precision, performance, and spectacle.

Growing the Game at Every Level of Baseball

AstroTurf continues to invest in the future of the game, from grassroots to global entertainment.

Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy – Multiple AstroTurf fields built to mentor the next wave of talent.

Savannah Bananas – The Official Synthetic Turf Partner

Baseball's most entertaining team trusts AstroTurf to support the fun, flair, and fearless style that has captivated fans nationwide. The AstroTurf Diamond Series is built for performance… and fun!

From First Pitch to Final Out – The Diamond Series Difference

The AstroTurf Diamond Series shatters the idea that all turf is created equal. Each system is designed specifically for baseball – engineered so that the infield plays like infield clay, and the outfield mimics a perfectly manicured grass surface. True hops where it matters. Predictable cleat release for safety. Durability built for long seasons and long careers.

This Is the Road to the Show. And AstroTurf Is on It at Every Mile Marker.

From the minors to Major League parks, from college campuses to major exhibitions, AstroTurf has earned its place as a trusted partner in baseball's journey.

Whether it is October drama, spring training mornings, or summer nights under fireworks - the game plays better on the Diamond Series.

AstroTurf. Where performance begins, and glory is made.

About AstroTurf®

For over 60 years, AstroTurf® has been the innovator and leader in synthetic turf. As the inventor of the first artificial playing surface, AstroTurf continues to set the standard in the industry with advanced systems engineered for safety, performance, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. From professional stadiums to colleges, schools, and community fields, AstroTurf delivers surfaces that meet the highest expectations of athletes and field owners alike. With a full range of sport-specific systems, proprietary technologies like RootZone® and Trionic® fibers, and commitment to environmental responsibility through initiatives like USDA BioPreferred® certification, AstroTurf provides more than a field - it provides a foundation for champions. AstroTurf is the Official Synthetic Turf Partner of MLB®.

