AstroTurf® Great Lakes Named Distributor of the Year

DALTON, Ga., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf® has named AstroTurf Great Lakes its Distributor of the Year, recognizing a landmark year of performance and growth that included more than five dozen field installations across the region. The award reflects Great Lakes' consistent execution, customer-first approach, and expanding impact across high school, collegiate, and community athletics.

From major athletic environments such as Michigan Wolverines athletics to some of the region's most recognized local programs, AstroTurf Great Lakes continues to play a defining role in the Great Lakes regional sports landscape. In communities where Friday nights matter as much as championship weekends, their work supports everything from high-profile facilities to rivalry matchups like Kalamazoo Central vs. Loy Norrix, helping ensure programs have dependable surfaces built for consistent play and long-term use.

The Distributor of the Year recognition also underscores the leadership and long-term commitment of Todd DeWolfe, whose dedication to both the AstroTurf brand and the broader sports surfacing industry has helped drive sustained regional momentum.

With the Director of Sales, Mark Staten's longstanding athletics background in addition to the commitment of Ryan Anderson & Rob Norman, the sky is the limit for this talented sales team. We have seen massive wins from this team and under Todd's leadership the trifecta of Knowledge, Relationships, and Tenacity will propel them even further in 2026.

"Todd DeWolfe of AstroTurf Great Lakes has been a steady force in this industry and an unwavering advocate for the AstroTurf brand for years," said Phillip Snider, Chief Operating Officer, AstroTurf®. "His long-standing commitment to his knowledge and standards of the industry have made a meaningful impact not only on AstroTurf Great Lakes, but on AstroTurf's growth as a whole. This award reflects the culture Todd has built and the results his team continues to deliver year after year."

With a record year in 2025 and increasing demand for multi-field complexes, high school stadium upgrades, and collegiate-level performance surfaces, AstroTurf Great Lakes is positioned for continued expansion in 2026, remaining at the center of athletics in the region and setting the pace for excellence across AstroTurf's distributor network.

"We're ecstatic here at Team ATGL to accept the AstroTurf Distributor of the Year Award," said Todd DeWolfe, AstroTurf Great Lakes President. "We have exceeded our own expectations in three years, and this affirms our commitment to growth through quality people, excellent service, and high customer satisfaction. Tremendous people do tremendous things, and we are lucky to have a great & experienced staff. From all of us at ATGL, thank you! A special thanks to John, Justin, Ken, David, Mark, Caden, Ryan, Rob, Alex, Greg, Darren, Jannya, Javier, Elverado, Evan, Wade & Dan for being the backbone of ATGL."

