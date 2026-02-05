North Florida Baseball Installs First AstroTurf® Field, Upgrading to Diamond Series for Consistency, Competitive Edge, and Fewer Weather Disruptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Florida Ospreys baseball program has taken a major step forward in facility performance with the installation of their first AstroTurf® baseball field, transitioning from natural grass to a modern synthetic system built for the realities of baseball in Florida. In a region where spring weather can shift quickly from sun to heavy rain, the move helps reduce rainouts, improve schedule reliability, and give the Ospreys a meaningful competitive advantage within their conference.

University of North Florida Baseball

North Florida's decision reflects the program's continued push to invest in winning standards. As the Ospreys have built a reputation for disciplined, high-energy baseball, the playing surface becomes an extension of that identity. The new field is designed to support the team's pace of play, defensive precision, and offensive pressure while creating a consistent environment for daily training and game day execution.

At the center of the upgrade is AstroTurf's Diamond Series, engineered specifically for baseball and softball performance. Diamond Series systems are designed to deliver true hops, dependable ball roll, and stable footing in the areas of the field where the game is won or lost. Unlike one-size-fits-all surfaces, Diamond Series configurations can be tailored to align with a coaching staff's preferred style of play, balancing speed and responsiveness while maintaining the consistency athletes need to make confident reads and aggressive plays. The result is a surface that plays clean, holds its characteristics through heavy use, and creates a legitimate home field advantage.

"The installation of our new Astroturf Diamond Series baseball field will be a gamechanger for our baseball program. The quality of the surface, attention to detail, and professionalism throughout the process exceeded our expectations." Said Assistant Athletic Director - Facilities & Grounds, Corey Levine, "The field looks incredible and provides a consistent, high-performance playing surface that our student-athletes can be proud of."

For Florida programs, weather resiliency matters. The Diamond Series system is built to drain efficiently and maintain playability during wet stretches that frequently disrupt natural grass. Reduced recovery time after storms means fewer cancelled practices, fewer postponed series, and a more predictable preparation cycle throughout the season. Over time, the field also reduces the maintenance burden that comes with repeated rain events and high-traffic wear, allowing the program to focus resources on competition and player development.

The installation also reflects a growing level of trust in the Duval County region, where institutions are increasingly choosing AstroTurf systems for their ability to perform consistently, hold up under demanding schedules, and support long-term facility value. North Florida's adoption of AstroTurf not only marks a milestone for the baseball program but adds to a broader regional momentum built on reliability and proven results.

With a new Diamond Series field in place, North Florida enters the next chapter of Ospreys baseball with a surface designed for performance, precision, and year-round consistency. From fewer weather disruptions to truer play characteristics, the move from grass to AstroTurf positions the program to train better, play cleaner, and compete with confidence.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AstroTurf