Oral Roberts Installs new Diamond Series Field with sights set on Omaha

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oral Roberts Golden Eagles baseball has strengthened their commitment to high-level performance with once again choosing the installation of a new AstroTurf® Diamond series field, completed by United Turf & Track, AstroTurf's trusted distributor in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The project underscores both Oral Roberts' investment in competitive consistency and United Turf & Track's growing presence as a leading installer for collegiate baseball programs.

Oral Roberts Baseball

The new AstroTurf Diamond Series system provides the Golden Eagles with a surface engineered specifically for baseball, delivering true ball hops, reliable footing, and consistent playability across a demanding spring schedule. For programs competing in regions where weather can shift quickly from cold to wet, surface reliability is critical. AstroTurf's baseball systems are designed to drain efficiently, maintain surface integrity, and keep games on schedule when natural grass fields are often forced into delays or cancellations.

United Turf & Track's work at Oral Roberts reflects the distributor's expanding role as a regional leader in delivering complex athletic surfaces. Their experience with collegiate facilities ensures precise installation, long-term durability, and performance consistency that programs depend on throughout the season.

Programs such as Vanderbilt University, the University of Georgia, Duke University, Dallas Baptist, and Oral Roberts represent some of the most consistent performers in collegiate baseball. Collectively, these programs account for more than 80 NCAA Regional appearances and approximately sixteen trips to the College World Series, underscoring sustained postseason success at the highest level of the sport. That success is part of a continued trend, as more than five dozen Division I baseball programs nationwide now rely on AstroTurf systems for competition and daily training. Together, these programs highlight how reliable field performance, consistent ball response, and weather resilience play a meaningful role in preparing teams for postseason runs and trips to Omaha.

"We are extremely grateful to United Turf and Track and AstroTurf for their partnership and craftsmanship in this project. Their professionalism and attention to detail were outstanding, and this upgrade positions our program to continue competing at the highest level." said Head Coach Ryan Folmar. "This new playing surface is a major investment in the future of our program and will provide our student-athletes with a first-class environment to train and compete for years to come. The quality of this surface is exceptional, and it reflects our shared commitment to excellence. We are excited for our student-athletes and our fans to experience this upgrade."

Across the country, AstroTurf Diamond Series baseball fields are trusted to support high-tempo offenses, precise defensive play, and the long hours of play required at the highest level. By reducing weather-related disruptions and maintenance demands, AstroTurf allows programs to focus on preparation and execution rather than field conditions.

With the installation at Oral Roberts, AstroTurf and United Turf & Track continue to expand their impact across collegiate baseball. The project reinforces why leading programs nationwide choose AstroTurf, not only to withstand challenging environments, but to deliver the consistency, durability, and performance required to compete at the highest level of the game.

