AstroTurf Names Matthew Miller as General Manager of GA Sports Construction

DALTON, Ga., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf®, the industry leader in synthetic turf systems and athletic surfacing solutions, has named Matthew Miller as General Manager for the GA Sports Construction, an AstroTurf Corporation company. His primary focus is on expanding and supporting projects throughout Arizona and the southwest. Miller has been with AstroTurf for the past six months, working alongside internal teams and regional partners to deepen his understanding of the sports surface industry and accelerate growth opportunities across the market.

Matthew Miller

Miller brings more than two decades of experience in the construction space, including long-standing professional roots in Arizona and the southwest area. His background spans both the operational and commercial sides of the business, combining construction expertise with proven sales leadership. Over the course of his career, Miller has held senior leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer and General Manager within manufacturing organizations, where he led teams, improved processes, and drove performance across complex, multi-stakeholder environments.

In his role with GA Sports Construction & AstroTurf, Miller will oversee regional strategy, strengthen customer relationships, and support project execution across a wide range of facilities, from schools and municipalities to multi-field complexes and collegiate athletics. His appointment reflects AstroTurf's continued investment in experienced leadership to meet rising demand for durable, high-performance, and service-driven field solutions in the Southwest.

"Arizona and the southwest region are a market that value execution, accountability, and long-term value," said Matt Miller, General Manager, Ga Sports Construction, "I'm excited to build on the work we've started over the last six months and help our partners make confident decisions from planning through installation. AstroTurf has the products, people, and track record to deliver at a high level, and I'm focused on translating that into growth and lasting customer relationships across the region."

"Matt brings a combination of construction credibility and commercial leadership," said Philip Snider, Chief Operating Officer of AstroTurf. "He understands how projects succeed in the real world, from scopes and schedules to stakeholder alignment and delivery. That experience, along with his decade-plus of executive leadership, makes him a strong fit for the region and a valuable asset as we continue expanding our footprint in Arizona and the Southwest."

With Miller leading, the region is positioned to further strengthen its presence across Arizona and the broader Southwest region, supporting customers with experienced guidance, high-performance systems, and the operational excellence needed to deliver successful projects.

About AstroTurf®

AstroTurf® is the inventor of synthetic turf and a global leader in sports surfacing innovation. Trusted by professional teams, colleges, schools, and communities nationwide, AstroTurf delivers high-performance systems backed by decades of research, engineering excellence, and a commitment to athlete safety, playability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit AstroTurf.com.

