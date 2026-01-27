AstroTurf Names Shawn Deeds as General Manager of Upper Northwest Region

DALTON, Ga., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf®, the industry leader in synthetic turf systems, has named Shawn Deeds as General Manager for the Upper Northwest Region, overseeing growth and customer support across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Deeds brings more than three decades of experience in high-level athletics operations and facility leadership, positioning him to help clients deliver durable, high-performance surfaces across every level of sport.

Shawn Deeds

Deeds joins AstroTurf after an extensive career with Washington State University Athletics, where he most recently served as Senior Associate Director of Athletics, Facility Operations. At Washington State, he led day-to-day oversight of athletic events, facility operations, and postseason logistics, while supporting long-range facility planning and capital project coordination.

A former Washington State quarterback, Deeds first arrived at WSU in 1991 and earned varsity letters on Mike Price's teams before beginning a long leadership path inside Cougar Athletics. He later served as Director of Football Operations (1998–2011), managing key program responsibilities including travel, scheduling, budgets, and recruiting weekends. His leadership and athletic background have also been recognized beyond campus, including his induction into the Kitsap Sports Hall of Fame.

During his time at Washington State, Deeds also played a key role in managing high-level program coordination, facility coordination, and day-to-day operational demands within a Power Five athletic department. His experience working alongside elite coaching staffs and administrative leadership provided him with a deep understanding of what high-performance programs require from their facilities.

Known for his operational discipline and attention to detail, Deeds earned a reputation for helping programs function efficiently under pressure. His work at Washington State extended beyond game day, contributing to long-term planning, facility utilization, and athlete-first decision making. Many professionals who passed through the department during that time have since gone on to leadership roles across collegiate athletics, reflecting the strong professional environment and standards Deeds helped uphold.

"As I step into this role, my priority is to serve our partners with the same level of preparation and accountability I experienced in collegiate athletics," said Deeds. "The Upper Northwest has a strong sports culture, and a wide range of facility needs. I am excited to help clients build surfaces that support performance, durability, and long-term value."

AstroTurf COO Philip Snider highlighted Deeds' background as a key asset for the region. "Shawn understands what high-level programs expect because he's lived it," said Snider. "His experience inside a Power Five athletic department, particularly in football, gives him a unique perspective that resonates with our clients. He brings credibility, structure, and a team-first mindset that aligns perfectly with AstroTurf's values."

In his role as General Manager, Deeds will lead regional sales strategy, support vendor relationships, and guide clients through complex facility decisions across collegiate, municipal, and multi-field complex projects. His leadership further strengthens AstroTurf's commitment to pairing technical expertise with real-world athletic experience.

With Deeds leading the Upper Northwest Region, AstroTurf is well positioned to continue expanding its footprint while delivering surfaces trusted by programs at every level of competition.

About AstroTurf®

AstroTurf® is the inventor of synthetic turf and a global leader in sports surfacing innovation. Trusted by professional teams, colleges, schools, and communities nationwide, AstroTurf delivers high-performance systems backed by decades of research, engineering excellence, and a commitment to athlete safety, playability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit AstroTurf.com.

Media Contact

Gary Jones

[email protected]

SOURCE AstroTurf