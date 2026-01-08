The AstroTurf RootZone® GT-B, USDA Approved, System Delivers Positive Impact Across Athletic Facilities Nationwide

DALTON, Ga., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across every RootZone® GT-B installation completed this year, AstroTurf has delivered a measurable and lasting positive impact. With more than 2 million square feet installed, these fields represent not just growth in adoption, but meaningful progress in how athletic facilities approach sustainability without compromising performance.

The Only USDA BioPreferred Turf System in the Industry

The impact reflected in this year's RootZone® GT-B installations is a great measurement of where AstroTurf has come. These fields have delivered the equivalent of fourteen million phone charges worth of energy saved, the equivalent offset of more than 500,000 miles of vehicle emission. This is also comparable to having conserved over 20,000 gallons of emissions-related energy use. In carbon terms, the GT-B fields installed this year equate to the annual carbon capture of 180 acres of trees, or the same benefit as 3,000 seedlings grown for ten years. These metrics demonstrate how material choices and system design translate into environmental outcomes at scale, not abstract sustainability claims.

RootZone® GT-B represents the next evolution of synthetic turf, reinforcing AstroTurf's position as the industry leader in innovation. As the first and only synthetic turf system to earn USDA Certified Biobased Product designation, GT-B integrates renewable materials while maintaining the durability, consistency, and safety demanded by today's highest-use athletic environments. Built on AstroTurf's proven RootZone® technology, the system is engineered to stabilize infill, enhance surface uniformity, and deliver reliable performance over years of heavy use. By advancing material science and system design together, AstroTurf is once again setting the standard—demonstrating that progress in athlete safety and environmental responsibility can move forward in parallel, not in compromise.

That impact is being amplified by widespread adoption across the sports landscape. From massive multi-field tournament complexes to major Division I athletic programs, RootZone® GT-B is increasingly being selected as the surface of choice for organizations seeking both performance and environmental responsibility. Flagship installations at institutions like Fresno State University, alongside large municipal and regional sports hubs, demonstrate how GT-B is being deployed where usage is highest and long-term value matters most. As adoption continues to grow, each new project compounds the collective benefit—reinforcing a shift toward sustainable infrastructure that supports athletes, communities, and the environment without compromising.

With yet another leap forward, the company that invented the industry continues to lead it. The excitement around the ability to positive changes through everyday infostructure is shared by the organization and athletic staff, alike. As we look forward to 2026 AstroTurf will continue to lead the way in renewable synthetic turf fields and remain the only system of its kind in the industry.

