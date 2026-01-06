AstroTurf® Presents 2025 Year in Review Digital Magazine: "Oh What a Year!"

DALTON, Ga., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf®, the industry originator and global leader in synthetic turf innovation, is proud to announce the release of its 2025 Year in Review digital magazine, Oh What a Year! It is a comprehensive, interactive showcase of the milestones, achievements, and breakthrough moments that defined an extraordinary year for the brand.

Packed with immersive storytelling, stunning project photography, and behind-the-scenes insights, Oh What a Year! captures everything that made 2025 one of the most significant years in AstroTurf history.

AstroTurf 2025 Year in Review

A Year Defined by Game-Changing Partnerships and Innovations

The magazine highlights AstroTurf's groundbreaking partnership with Major League Baseball, officially establishing AstroTurf as the Official Synthetic Turf of MLB. The agreement marks a historic alignment between innovation and the highest levels of play, strengthening AstroTurf's legacy as the trusted surface for elite performance.

Also featured is the launch of the RootZone® GT-B USDA BioPreferred™ System, the company's celebrated new turf technology incorporating sustainable materials and delivering exceptional playability. Launched to overwhelming industry praise, the GT-B system represents the future of eco-forward sports surfacing—and has already seen rapid adoption across North America.

Hundreds of Fields. One Extraordinary Year.

From championship football stadiums and world-class soccer venues to community parks, high school fields, and collegiate powerhouses, AstroTurf's nationwide footprint expanded rapidly in 2025. The digital magazine showcases hundreds of new projects completed over the year, spotlighting the diverse organizations that chose AstroTurf for its performance, safety, innovation, and proven reliability.

Each installation reflects the company's commitment to delivering systems engineered for athletes, trusted by coaches, and valued by communities.

A Dynamic, Interactive Digital Experience

This year's edition of Oh What a Year! is fully digital and designed for easy browsing, sharing, and engagement. Readers can explore feature stories, customer highlights, and recaps from major events and trade shows, all brought together in a visually compelling format.

A Message from the Team

"2025 was a landmark year for AstroTurf," said Gary Jones, AstroTurf Director of Marketing. "From our partnership with Major League Baseball to the success of our USDA BioPreferred RootZone GT-B system, our team pushed the boundaries of innovation while delivering excellence to hundreds of customers across the country. Oh, What a Year! is a celebration of our people, our partners, and the communities we serve."

Access the Digital Magazine

Oh What a Year! is now available to view and share online.

Read the full magazine here: https://issuu.com/asttroturf/docs/2025_astroturf_year_in_review?fr=sMWJlMzg4ODU1Mjg

Or read more about it at our Year in Review landing page https://astroturf.com/oh-what-a-year-2025-astroturf-year-in-review/

About AstroTurf®

AstroTurf® is the inventor of synthetic turf and a global leader in sports surfacing innovation. Trusted by professional teams, colleges, schools, and communities nationwide, AstroTurf delivers high-performance systems backed by decades of research, engineering excellence, and a commitment to athlete safety, playability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit AstroTurf.com.

