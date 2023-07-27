ASTROWORLD SETTLEMENT CLASS ACTION CERTIFIED

News provided by

Potts Law Firm

27 Jul, 2023, 18:37 ET

DEREK POTTS APPOINTED SETTLEMENT CLASS COUNSEL 

HOUSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas certified a Settlement Class Action today related to financial losses suffered by attendees at the November 5, 2021 Astroworld Festival which resulted in multiple deaths. The class action lawsuit was originally filed in December 2021 by four concert goers seeking class action status to reimburse over 5,000 concert goers for unredeemed merchandise tickets that were purchased online after the two-day concert was cancelled after the first day. The concert goers brought the lawsuit against multiple defendants including Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Ceremony of Roses, LLC, COR Merchandising, LLC and Magic Money, LLC. At a hearing today, the Court certified the settlement class, appointed Derek Potts of Potts Law Firm, LLP in Houston as Settlement Class Counsel and set the case for a Final Settlement Approval Hearing on December 1, 2023.

"We are gratified after several years of litigation to have reached an agreement with the Defendants to compensate the concert goers who suffered such a traumatic experience for at least some of their financial losses. We are pleased that the Court has certified the settlement class action today so that we may now move to the next stage of settlement approval and hopefully obtain compensation for all of the impacted concert goers in the coming months."

The case is, Brenda Wong, et. al. vs. Magic Money, LLC and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. et. al., Civil Action No. 4:21-cv-04169, USDC, Southern District of Texas.

SOURCE Potts Law Firm

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.