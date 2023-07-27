ASTROWORLD SETTLEMENT CLASS ACTION CERTIFIED

DEREK POTTS APPOINTED SETTLEMENT CLASS COUNSEL

HOUSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas certified a Settlement Class Action today related to financial losses suffered by attendees at the November 5, 2021 Astroworld Festival which resulted in multiple deaths. The class action lawsuit was originally filed in December 2021 by four concert goers seeking class action status to reimburse over 5,000 concert goers for unredeemed merchandise tickets that were purchased online after the two-day concert was cancelled after the first day. The concert goers brought the lawsuit against multiple defendants including Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Ceremony of Roses, LLC, COR Merchandising, LLC and Magic Money, LLC. At a hearing today, the Court certified the settlement class, appointed Derek Potts of Potts Law Firm, LLP in Houston as Settlement Class Counsel and set the case for a Final Settlement Approval Hearing on December 1, 2023.

"We are gratified after several years of litigation to have reached an agreement with the Defendants to compensate the concert goers who suffered such a traumatic experience for at least some of their financial losses. We are pleased that the Court has certified the settlement class action today so that we may now move to the next stage of settlement approval and hopefully obtain compensation for all of the impacted concert goers in the coming months."

The case is, Brenda Wong, et. al. vs. Magic Money, LLC and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. et. al., Civil Action No. 4:21-cv-04169, USDC, Southern District of Texas.

SOURCE Potts Law Firm