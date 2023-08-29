COURT TO NOTIFY PURCHASERS OF MAGIC MONEY FOR ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL 2021 ABOUT A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A notification program began today as ordered by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Court") to alert those who purchased Magic Money for the Astroworld Festival 2021 of refunds available because of a class action settlement. More information is available in the notices and settlement agreement available on the website or by calling the telephone number listed below.

The lawsuit arose after the second day of the Astroworld Festival 2021, which was to take place on November 6, 2021, in Houston, Texas, was canceled due to a mass casualty event the night before. Plaintiffs state Defendants owed them a refund and other damages because they purchased Magic Money intended for use during both days of the Astroworld Festival 2021. Magic Money was the only payment method for the rides and carnival games at the Astroworld Festival 2021. Plaintiffs asserted various claims against Defendants, including those for breach of contract and deceptive trade practices.

Defendants deny all of Plaintiffs' claims. Specifically, Defendants disagree with the allegations and maintain that they have many defenses and are not liable to Plaintiffs and that Plaintiffs are not entitled to any refunds or other damages. Nevertheless, because litigation would be time-consuming and result in high costs and expenses, Plaintiffs and Defendants have agreed to settle the lawsuit and provide refunds to those who purchased Magic Money for the festival.

Notices informing settlement class members about their legal rights are scheduled to be distributed to some members by email and to be published in the Houston Chronicle, leading up to a hearing on December 1, 2023, when the Court will consider whether to grant final approval to the class action settlement.

The Court appointed Derek H. Potts, Potts Law Firm, LLP, of Houston, Texas as Settlement Class Counsel to represent settlement class members.

Those affected by the class action settlement can expect to receive certain refunds or reimbursements for their Magic Money purchases, if they are eligible and comply with the applicable claims or dispute processes. Certain deadlines and instructions are subject to change, and the website must be checked for updated information. Alternatively, settlement class members can request to be excluded from or object to the settlement. The deadline to be excluded or object is October 15, 2023.

More information regarding the case (Brenda Wong, et al. v. Magic Money LLC, et al., Civil Action No. 4:21-cv-04169, in the United States District Court of the Southern District of Texas) and class action settlement can be attained by calling the Potts Law Firm at 713-963-8881 or by visiting the website at www.magicmoneyrefund.com, where notices and the settlement agreement may be accessed. Those affected may also write to the Potts Law Firm at [email protected].

/URL: http://www.magicmoneyrefund.com

SOURCE Potts Law Firm