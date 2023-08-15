Astyra Corporation Recognized as a Top Private Company on the Inc. 5000 List

Award-winning staffing & consulting firm returns on the renowned Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time. 

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astyra Corporation was once again named a top private company on the Inc. 5000 list, an honor reserved for the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Astyra's 101% growth rate over the past 3 years earned a place on the prestigious list yet again.

"This is your seventh time on the Inc. 5000, which is a remarkable accomplishment," remarks Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. Media. "Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied…only a fraction have made the list more than once. Only 1.5% have made the list 7 times."

The leadership and team at Astyra are ecstatic to have been recognized for this esteemed honor. In 2009, Astyra earned its first recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, a distinction that continued for four years straight. Since its return to the list in 2021, Astyra is ecstatic to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation for the third year in a row. 

"We embrace this moment enthusiastically, knowing that our dedication and determination have positioned us among the best." President Sam Young says, "Thank you to our incredible team and loyal clients who have contributed to this remarkable journey." 

Headquartered in downtown Richmond, VA, Astyra provides talent-based solutions in Information Technology, Healthcare, Professional Services, and Call Center Operations. As a pillar in our community, Astyra has achieved excellent results by matching talented people to high-profile clients nationwide for more than 25 years. 

"This achievement affirms that hard work truly pays off. With each recognition, our commitment to success increases, propelling us to achieve even greater milestones," says CEO Ken Ampy.

Results of the 2023 Inc. 5000 list can be viewed at: https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2023

About Astyra
Established in 1997, Astyra Corporation is an award-winning staffing and consulting firm located in Richmond, Virginia. They are experts in matching highly skilled consultants to innovative business solutions. Their clients range from government agencies and financial institutions to major systems integrators. For more information, visit https://astyra.com/about-us/.

