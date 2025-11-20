ASU launches ASU London, bringing global reputation for innovation to the UK

Students at the independent institution can earn 2 international degrees in as little as 4 years

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University is creating ASU London, expanding its presence in the United Kingdom with a U.K.-accredited higher educational institution.

Building on the success of The Engineering & Design Institute London (TEDI-London), which was co-created by ASU in 2020, ASU London incorporates TEDI-London's project-based programs in engineering alongside new degree offerings in business management, computer science, and electrical and electronic engineering.

The initial degree programs combine a three-year U.K. bachelor's degree from ASU London with a choice of one-year accelerated master's degrees at Arizona State University. That enables students to earn two international degrees in four years — saving time, reducing tuition and providing an international experience across two leading higher education systems.

"ASU London helps students become master problem solvers who can succeed in the evolving global economy," ASU President Michael Crow said. "ASU London combines the appeal of British higher education with American innovation in applied learning, all from one of the world's great cities."

Known formally as the ASU London Centre for Advanced Learning, ASU London's programs are shaped in collaboration with academics from the U.S. and the U.K. and with industry experts to provide practical, real-world learning. Students study in London, immersed in global culture and guided by U.K.-based faculty in collaboration with ASU faculty from the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering and the W. P. Carey School of Business.

"Arizona State University is among the top U.S. universities for graduate employment," said Professor Sir Malcolm Grant, chair of the Board of Trustee Directors of ASU London. "ASU London allows students to learn as professionals in training — working on real projects, developing technical, professional and leadership skills sought by employers worldwide."

ASU London embraces the "learn by doing" model that has been successful at TEDI-London. Projects will be developed around themes such as smart cities, sustainability, user-centered design and manufacturing.

ASU London is not a branch campus or subsidiary of ASU. It is an independent, U.K.-accredited higher educational institution, which is being developed along with Cintana Education, ASU's partner in offering educational resources, curricula and faculty to universities worldwide.

