ASU's New Medical School Earns Preliminary Accreditation, Receives Transformative Gift

News provided by

Arizona State University - Media Relations

Oct 22, 2025, 09:15 ET

John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering will begin recruiting inaugural class for 2026

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University's new medical school achieved two major milestones – receiving preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) and a nine-figure naming gift, the second-largest in ASU's history. 

The school will be named the John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering and, with accreditation, can now begin recruiting its first class of students for 2026.

Continue Reading
The John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering will train students to blend multiple disciplines – medicine, engineering, technology and humanities – to create a new kind of health care leader with a strong sense of innovation and problem-solving.
The John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering will train students to blend multiple disciplines – medicine, engineering, technology and humanities – to create a new kind of health care leader with a strong sense of innovation and problem-solving.
Dr. John Shufeldt.
Dr. John Shufeldt.

"While accreditation was expected, it's a milestone achieved through the tireless work of our team," said ASU President Michael Crow. "Dr. John Shufeldt embodies the kind of innovator we aim to produce in our graduates — a physician, entrepreneur and forward-thinking leader contributing his time, talent and resources to help advance the future of health care."

Shufeldt, an emergency medicine physician and founder of NextCare, grew the company from one clinic into a 60-location network across six states. His gift also establishes an endowed professorship in medical entrepreneurship and a health-tech venture philanthropy fund, supporting innovators known as Xcellerant Ventures Founders.

"For decades I've worked at the intersection of business, law and medicine," said Shufeldt, who holds MD, JD, MBA, and FACEP credentials. "What we need are physicians who can innovate and lead with compassion. That's exactly what this school will produce."

The John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering, in partnership with its primary clinical affiliate HonorHealth, will train students to blend multiple disciplines – medicine, engineering, technology and humanities – to create a new kind of health care leader with a strong sense of innovation and problem-solving. Students will earn two degrees in four years, a MD and a Master of Science in Medical Engineering, and will be trained to use tools such as AI and data science to transform healthcare.

Founding Dean Holly Lisanby called the gift "transformative," noting that students will be "dually trained from day one in medical and engineering disciplines, learning alongside experts from clinical, engineering and entrepreneurial fields."

The Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering is part of ASU Health, which includes the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, the College of Health Solutions, the new School of Technology for Public Health, and the ASU Health Observatory.

SOURCE Arizona State University - Media Relations

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ASU launches Global Institute for the Future of Energy with $50 million gift from alumnus Robert Zorich

ASU launches Global Institute for the Future of Energy with $50 million gift from alumnus Robert Zorich

Arizona State University announced today the creation of the Global Institute for the Future of Energy, supported by a $50 million gift from Robert...
ASU receives $115 million gift to launch Rob Walton School of Conservation Futures

ASU receives $115 million gift to launch Rob Walton School of Conservation Futures

Arizona State University (ASU) has received an unprecedented $115 million donation from the Rob Walton Foundation, the largest philanthropic gift in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Education

Education

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Infection Control

Infection Control

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics