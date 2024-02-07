ASU online business programs ranked No. 3 by U.S. News

News provided by

W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

07 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Online MBA ranked No. 7, continuing long-time top 10 streak

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newest U.S. News & World Report online program rankings, both undergraduate and non-MBA graduate business programs at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University ranked No. 3 in the country for online programs. The undergraduate programs are No. 3 ahead of Syracuse University, University of Arizona, and Indiana University.

The peer-reviewed rankings, which were released publicly today, also named W. P. Carey's Online MBA No. 7 in the country, ahead of University of Maryland, University of Texas, and Florida State. Online graduate programs (non-MBA) are No. 3 ahead of Duke, UNC—Chapel Hill, and University of Florida.

Additionally, U.S. News named W. P. Carey among the best in a variety of online programs and specialties, including:

  • No. 3, online MBA in management
  • No. 4, online MBA in analytics
  • No. 4, online MBA in marketing
  • No. 4, online MBA programs for veterans
  • No. 5, online MBA in finance

The U.S. News rankings are the output of several factors, including student engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies, and student excellence.

"Online programs at W. P. Carey are known for their excellence alongside the access they provide," said Ohad Kadan, the Charles J. Robel Dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business. "Our Online MBA has been ranked in the top 10 every year since U.S. News began its ranking, showing that we continue to lead the way in online business education."

"We are incredibly proud of the W. P. Carey Online MBA program," said Kate Eaton, assistant dean for MBA programs at W. P. Carey. "Students complete our program with vital business skills they immediately put to work, adding value to their companies and communities. We appreciate U.S. News and our peers' acknowledgement of that value."

W. P. Carey is consistently ranked among the top business schools in the country for both undergraduate and graduate programs. Learn more at wpcarey.asu.edu/rankings.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business
The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries.
Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information/media contact:
Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

