ASU online business programs ranked No. 3 by U.S. News

Online MBA ranked No. 7, continuing long-time top 10 streak

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newest U.S. News & World Report online program rankings, both undergraduate and non-MBA graduate business programs at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University ranked No. 3 in the country for online programs. The undergraduate programs are No. 3 ahead of Syracuse University, University of Arizona, and Indiana University.

The peer-reviewed rankings, which were released publicly today, also named W. P. Carey's Online MBA No. 7 in the country, ahead of University of Maryland, University of Texas, and Florida State. Online graduate programs (non-MBA) are No. 3 ahead of Duke, UNC—Chapel Hill, and University of Florida.

Additionally, U.S. News named W. P. Carey among the best in a variety of online programs and specialties, including:

No. 3, online MBA in management

No. 4, online MBA in analytics

No. 4, online MBA in marketing

No. 4, online MBA programs for veterans

No. 5, online MBA in finance

The U.S. News rankings are the output of several factors, including student engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies, and student excellence.

"Online programs at W. P. Carey are known for their excellence alongside the access they provide," said Ohad Kadan, the Charles J. Robel Dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business. "Our Online MBA has been ranked in the top 10 every year since U.S. News began its ranking, showing that we continue to lead the way in online business education."

"We are incredibly proud of the W. P. Carey Online MBA program," said Kate Eaton, assistant dean for MBA programs at W. P. Carey. "Students complete our program with vital business skills they immediately put to work, adding value to their companies and communities. We appreciate U.S. News and our peers' acknowledgement of that value."

W. P. Carey is consistently ranked among the top business schools in the country for both undergraduate and graduate programs. Learn more at wpcarey.asu.edu/rankings.

