Asurion Earns Perfect Score on Corporate Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech care company Asurion announced it received a perfect score of 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for a third consecutive year.

Administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the Corporate Equality Index is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Asurion joins the ranks of 1,142 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2021 CEI.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

"At Asurion, we've been deliberate in building a culture that empowers our employees to express their true selves at work every day. We've prioritized this by developing policies that truly embrace our team members and allow them to be their authentic selves," said Nikki Smith-Bartley, Chief Diversity & Talent Strategy Officer at Asurion. "We are honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for a third consecutive year."

Asurion focuses on creating policies and workplace activities that show our commitment to LGBTQ inclusion. This includes, but is not limited to:

Ensuring transgender medical coverage is an option provided through insurance carriers;

Adding a domestic partner insurance stipend to allow coverage for both same and opposite gender domestic partners;

Adding gender expression, gender identity and sexual orientation in our Equal Opportunity Employment Commission statement;

Releasing a gender transition guide for our leaders, human resources team and employees to ensure a successful transition at work; and

Hosting an active Pride employee resource group, whose mission is to foster an inclusive workplace while helping recruit, develop and retain top LGBTQ talent at Asurion

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

This is just one of the latest top workplace accolades Asurion has received in the past year. Asurion was named a 2020 DiversityInc Top Company for Employee Resource Groups. We were also named a Best Workplace for Women 2020, a Best Workplace for Millennials 2020, were named to Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Places to Work in IT for three consecutive years, were named a Top Workplace in the Nashville area for the past six years and named a Great Place to Work® for four consecutive years.

To learn more about Asurion or to join our team, visit us at https://careers.asurion.com/.

About Asurion

Asurion helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech—to make life a little easier. Every day our team of 10,000 Experts helps nearly 300 million people around the world solve the most common and uncommon tech issues. We're just a call, tap, click or visit away for everything from getting a same-day replacement of your smartphone, to helping you stream or connect with no buffering, bumps or bewilderment. We think you should stay connected and get the most from the tech you love—no matter the type of tech or where you purchased it. Learn more at Asurion.com.

