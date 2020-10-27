Asurion Home+ Launches Same-Day Cracked Screen Tablet Repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech care company Asurion announced today that it now offers same-day cracked screen repairs on most tablets for Asurion Home+ members. Asurion Home+ combines tech protection coverage for all your personal home tech along with fast, flexible support for those devices in the method of your choice – from the comfort of your couch or through our network of stores. Asurion Home+ is the first tech protection product to commit to same-day cracked screen repairs nationwide.

Asurion Home+ customers can enjoy same-day tablet cracked screen repairs when they drop off their tablet at any one of Asurion's network of more than 550 uBreakiFix stores locations in the U.S. before 2 pm local time.

"As home tech usage has increased, device damage has also risen. Our ability to provide same-day cracked screen tablet repairs is a huge step forward in our commitment to helping our customers get back up and running quickly with their tech," said Mike Dolezal, Asurion Vice President of Home Technology Innovation. "Gone are the days when protection plan customers have to wait multiple days or weeks to receive their repaired device. Now they can get their tablet screen repaired within twenty-four hours and have hundreds of uBreakiFix repair locations around the nation to choose from."

Connect, Protect and Enjoy Your Home Tech

Asurion Home+ combines tech protection coverage for all your personal home tech along with fast, flexible support for those devices in the method of your choice – from the comfort of your couch or through our network of stores. When the tech that matters most stops working, Asurion Home+ repairs, replaces and provides support for all the tech you own now and in the future – including TVs and laptops, tablets, smart watches, gaming systems, smart home assistants and more – regardless of the brand, where or when you purchased it. Asurion Home+ services include fast and easy repairs; U.S.-based 24/7 Expert tech help via online, chat or phone; and friendly in-person help at any of the nearly more than 550 uBreakiFix by Asurion stores nationwide.

