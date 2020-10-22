Asurion Named a Great Place to Work® for Fourth Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year of unprecedented times, employees are seeking a safe, inclusive environment. And that is what global tech care company Asurion has strived to provide for all – a culture that truly cares for our employees. This is a key component that helped Asurion become certified as a great workplace for a fourth consecutive year by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.

Eighty-nine percent of employees say Asurion is a great place to work. Top-rated areas include an inclusive culture regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation, providing a welcoming atmosphere for new employees and giving employees a lot of responsibility. A summary of these ratings can be found here.

"We are pleased that Great Place to Work is honoring our inclusive workplace culture for a fourth consecutive year," said Asurion CEO Tony Detter. "Giving our customers an amazing experience starts with creating a culture of inclusivity that empowers our employees to do their best. We support our employees and ask that they bring their authentic selves to work and in turn, we are able to deliver the best experience to our customers."

"We congratulate Asurion on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

This is just one of the latest top workplace accolades Asurion has received this year. Asurion also received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2020 Corporate Equality Index for a second consecutive year and was named a 2020 DiversityInc Top Company for Employee Resource Groups. We were also named a Best Workplace for Women 2020, a Best Workplace for Millennials 2020, were named to Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Places to Work in IT for three consecutive years, and were named a Top Workplace in the Nashville area for the past six years.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

About Asurion

Asurion helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech—to make life a little easier. Every day our team of 10,000 Experts helps nearly 300 million people around the world solve the most common and uncommon tech issues. We're just a call, tap, click or visit away for everything from getting a same-day replacement of your smartphone, to helping you stream or connect with no buffering, bumps or bewilderment. We think you should stay connected and get the most from the tech you love—no matter the type of tech or where you purchased it. Learn more at Asurion.com.

SOURCE Asurion

