Asurity and NotaryCam Join Forces to Deliver Complete eClose Solution

Lenders can generate, execute, notarize, and vault loan documents in a single workflow, pairing Asurity's best-in-class document packages with NotaryCam's eClose expertise.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity"®), a proven developer of consumer lending compliance software products, including Propel™ — a configurable platform for generating compliant mortgage document packages, today announced an expanded partnership with NotaryCam®, a pioneer in remote online notarization (RON) services and eClosing technology. The two companies have joined forces to deliver through Asurity's Propel platform a fully digital closing experience, complete with eNote and eVault capabilities. Lenders also gain direct access to NotaryCam's nationwide network of remote online and mobile notaries to deliver electronic and in-person signings.

"Asurity's Propel platform delivers market-tested, configurable, and compliant mortgage document packages," said Julia Sweeney, Asurity's Executive Vice President for software products. "By expanding our partnership with NotaryCam, lenders don't have to choose between speed and control. They get industry-trusted compliant documents delivered through a proven eClose stack—eNotarization, eNote, eVault, and mobile notary support."

"Our expanded relationship with Asurity highlights the power of focus," said Brian Webster, President of NotaryCam. "Asurity brings expertise in document technology and compliance. NotaryCam brings expertise in RON and digital closings. With this combination of best-in-class technology products, lenders gain a modern, secure, and scalable end-to-end eClose solution."

What the combined solution delivers:

End-to-end digital closing : document generation, execution, eNotarization, eNote, and eVault in a single workflow

: document generation, execution, eNotarization, eNote, and eVault in a single workflow Compliance built in: state-aware, loan-level checks and citations from Asurity's RegCheck® paired with Propel's rules-driven doc selection

state-aware, loan-level checks and citations from Asurity's RegCheck® paired with Propel's rules-driven doc selection Operational flexibility: access to NotaryCam's nationwide online and mobile notary network; lender-controlled configuration

access to NotaryCam's nationwide online and mobile notary network; lender-controlled configuration Speed without rework: first-time-right packages integrated with a proven eClose platform

Availability: the enhanced NotaryCam integration for Propel is available to lenders and servicers today. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.asurity.com or contact [email protected] .

About Asurity

Asurity delivers technology and advisory solutions that empower lenders and financial institutions to confidently manage complex regulatory challenges. Its industry-leading platforms—Propel™, a dynamic mortgage document generation platform, and RegCheck®, a real-time compliance engine—help streamline loan production while maintaining strict regulatory accuracy.

Through its full-service ecosystem—Asurity Advisors, Asurity Services, and Asurity Academy—the company also delivers expert consulting, hands-on support, and professional development to help clients reduce risk and drive measurable business outcomes.

Asurity is trusted by institutions nationwide and is purpose-built to deliver compliance with confidence.

For more information, visit www.asurity.com .

About NotaryCam

NotaryCam, a Stewart Title owned company, is a pioneering leader in remote online notarization (RON) and mortgage eClosing solutions. The company's eClose360® platform provides secure, efficient, and convenient digital closing services, supporting online mortgage closings in every jurisdiction and across all scenarios. With robust identity verification, a nationwide notary network, and best-in-class security, NotaryCam ensures a seamless and secure closing experience. For more information, visit www.notarycam.com .

