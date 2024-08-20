Asurity Partners with Infrrd to Launch MortgageCheckai - A Comprehensive Loan Quality Control (QC) Automation Solution

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity®"), a leader in consumer lending compliance software, mortgage closing support, and advisory services, is proud to announce its partnership with Infrrd , a leading provider of AI-driven document processing solutions, in unveiling MortgageCheckai — a revolutionary technology platform designed to expedite pre-fund and post-close loan audits for mortgage lenders and servicers. Infrrd chose Asurity to serve as the source of substantive mortgage processing and auditing expertise for this powerful AI-driven business tool.

MortgageCheck ai is a game-changer in mortgage auditing, empowering loan closers and QC reviewers to accelerate the pace of loan reviews with unmatched data accuracy while upholding the audit's integrity. With the combined benefit of Infrrd's cutting-edge AI technology and Asurity's exceptional mortgage know-how, loan closers and QC auditors can now achieve substantial time savings, reducing the manual review of loan documents by at least 50%.

Asurity has joined with Infrrd to design and market MortgageCheckai. Specifically, Infrrd utilized its unique technical capabilities to harness and build into this transformative solution Asurity's extensive mortgage industry knowledge. This collaboration has allowed Infrrd to automate laborious tasks by embedding into the MortgageCheckai solution applicable loan auditing procedures and best practices, as well as the ability to handle complex document types and variations in loan structures. Asurity's role in contributing to the development of this innovative platform by providing subject matter content and practical user insights makes MortgageCheckai an invaluable and intelligent tool that aids loan closers and QC auditors in confirming loan data accuracy.

Andy Sandler, Asurity's CEO, stated, "The launch of MortgageCheckai marks the culmination of months of collaboration and joint efforts between the Infrrd and Asurity teams. By combining forces, we have together created a market solution that is fit for purpose and tailored to the unique needs of mortgage lenders and servicers. Asurity has deployed MortgageCheckai inside its own operations to accelerate mortgage loan closing review timelines and to reduce the potential for human error. MortgageCheckai is setting a new standard for accuracy, efficiency, and productivity enabling outstanding and more cost-effective outcomes."

The MortgageCheckai platform uses patented AI algorithms to automatically index, categorize, and scrutinize loan documents with unprecedented data accuracy. By automating the performance of historically repetitive manual tasks, MortgageCheckai empowers loan closers and auditors to focus more on high-impact activities, confident that the platform is cross-checking for accuracy, thereby driving operational efficiencies and reducing errors.

"Our mission with MortgageCheckai is to transform the mortgage auditing landscape and make mortgage closers and auditors future-ready by empowering them with AI," said Amit Jnagal, CEO of Infrrd. "We understand the hurdles faced by mortgage lenders and servicers in conducting thorough and efficient audits. With MortgageCheckai, we're delivering a revolutionary solution that enables auditors to streamline their processes, mitigate risky loan decisions, and stay compliant effortlessly. The financial services industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and by 2030, AI will change the way loans are closed and audited."

For more information on Asurity's partnership with Infrrd, contact us at [email protected] .

ABOUT ASURITY

Asurity Technologies, LLC delivers compliance-focused services and solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity's ecosystem of service and SaaS products includes: Propel™ , a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; RegCheck® , a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS; RiskExec® , a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform helps lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair lending and CRA; and Asurity Advisors™ , helping institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies.

Asurity is owned by its principals and employees, and operates without the constraints of a public company or private equity ownership. For more information about Asurity and its suite of regulatory compliance services and products, visit asurity.com.

ABOUT INFRRD

San Jose, Calif.-based Infrrd is a leading provider of proprietary and patented Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, which leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable enterprises to extract and manage data from semi-structured and unstructured documents in large volumes. Infrrd offers pre-built, highly configurable solutions for managing complex documents with reliable accuracy, such as invoices, claims, and bank statements, while also allowing organizations to create and train new models. Enterprises across the globe use Infrrd's solutions to enhance employee productivity, improve operations, accelerate business scalability, reap cost efficiencies, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

