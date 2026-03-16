ASUS and Hugging Face to Make AI Robotics Accessible with Reachy Mini Powered by NVIDIA

Humanoid robotics development has traditionally required significant financial resources and data-center-scale infrastructure. ASUS and Hugging Face are disrupting that model by bringing inference and robotics to the desk, enabling private, secure, and localized embodied AI.

Build Your Own AI Agent — On Your Desk with ASUS Ascent GX10 and Reachy Mini

At the center of this shift is the ASUS Ascent GX10, a desktop AI supercomputer engineered specifically for AI development. Powered by NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip, the GX10 delivers 1 PFLOP of AI compute and 128GB of unified LPDDR5X memory, providing developers with data-center-grade performance in a system that fits directly on the desk. This level of local compute allows robotics models to run continuously, interactively, and without the latency, bandwidth constraints, or recurring costs associated with cloud-based inference.

"The ASUS Ascent GX10 is the ideal compute platform to run AI models right from your desk," Said Jeff Boudier, VP of Product at Hugging Face. "Coupled with Reachy Mini, it can power real-world AI applications that can reason, see, listen and speak back – without compromising privacy or performance."

"Hugging Face brings together the world's most passionate open-source communities, and ASUS is powering it with the Ascent GX10 and the NVIDIA AI software stack," said Yen Hoang, Director of Marketing, ASUS North America. "Together, we're bringing AI and robotics closer than ever and giving developers everything they need—from compute to models—to build amazing things. We're thrilled to put extreme AI performance straight on the developer's desk and into the Hugging Face community."

Event Details

NVIDIA GTC 2026 will take place March 16–19, 2026, in San Jose, California. ASUS and Hugging Face will showcase a live demo at ASUS booth #421, located directly across from the main theater. Attendees will be able to get hands-on with technology and see how the Ascent GX10 and Reachy Mini combine to form a complete desktop AI agent as well as ASUS' holistic server solution.

Limited-Time Promotion

To celebrate the launch, ASUS is offering a $100 discount on the ASUS Ascent GX10 for Reachy Mini users - perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their on-device embodied AI journey. The promotion runs from March 16th, 2026, through June 30th, 2026.

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SOURCE ASUS Computer International