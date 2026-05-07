ASUS to Showcase Next-Generation NVIDIA-Powered AI Infrastructure at AI+ Expo 2026

Empowering the future of enterprise AI with scalable, high-performance computing solutions at Booth #849.

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS, a global technology leader renowned for its cutting-edge motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards, and servers, today announced its robust lineup of enterprise AI solutions powered by NVIDIA to be showcased at the AI+ Expo 2026. Attendees are invited to experience the future of artificial intelligence infrastructure firsthand at Booth #849, where ASUS will demonstrate hardware engineered to accelerate large language models (LLMs), generative AI, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

ASUS Booth #849 at AI+ Expo in Washington DC showcasing ASUS NVIDIA ESC8000A-E13 and RS720A-E13-RS8U Servers and ASUS Ascent GX10

As AI adoption shifts from specialized research to core enterprise integration, the demand for scalable, efficient, and exceptionally powerful hardware has never been greater. At AI+ Expo 2026, ASUS is answering that call by unveiling a suite of servers built from the ground up to maximize the potential of NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

"The AI revolution requires an infrastructure foundation that can keep pace with unprecedented computational demands," said Brian Ngo, Senior Product Marketing Manager at ASUS. "Building on the incredible momentum from our recent unveiling of the groundbreaking ASUS AI POD powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 at GTC 2026, our presence at the AI+ Expo underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering scalable servers that meet today's rigorous AI workloads. By collaborating closely with NVIDIA, we are empowering enterprises to turn the most ambitious AI visions into reality."

Visitors to Booth #849 will have the opportunity to explore three flagship ASUS solutions:

ESC8000A-E13P : The ultimate powerhouse for AI training and deep learning. This high-density GPU server is engineered to accommodate NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU and NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU configurations, delivering unparalleled parallel computing performance. With advanced thermal design and optimized airflow, the ESC8000A-E13P ensures sustained peak performance for the most resource-intensive generative AI models and complex data analytics.





The ultimate powerhouse for AI training and deep learning. This high-density GPU server is engineered to accommodate NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU and NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU configurations, delivering unparalleled parallel computing performance. With advanced thermal design and optimized airflow, the ESC8000A-E13P ensures sustained peak performance for the most resource-intensive generative AI models and complex data analytics. RS720A-E13-RS8G : Designed for maximum versatility, this 2U server strikes the perfect balance between performance, scalability, and efficiency. Optimized for NVIDIA accelerated computing, it is the ideal solution for enterprise AI inference, virtualization, and rendering workloads. The RS720A-E13-RS8G offers businesses a seamless path to integrating AI into their existing data center environments without compromising on density or power.





Designed for maximum versatility, this 2U server strikes the perfect balance between performance, scalability, and efficiency. Optimized for NVIDIA accelerated computing, it is the ideal solution for enterprise AI inference, virtualization, and rendering workloads. The RS720A-E13-RS8G offers businesses a seamless path to integrating AI into their existing data center environments without compromising on density or power. Ascent GX10: The standout of the exhibition, the Ascent GX10, built on NVIDIA DGX Spark platform, represents a paradigm shift in turnkey AI appliances. Purpose-built to lower the barrier to entry for enterprise AI, the Ascent GX10 delivers supercomputing capabilities in an accessible, highly integrated form factor. It provides organizations with the immediate, out-of-the-box infrastructure needed to ignite their AI initiatives, from rapid prototyping to full-scale deployment.

ASUS technical experts and solution architects will be on-site throughout the expo to provide live demonstrations, discuss custom infrastructure requirements, and detail how ASUS hardware can accelerate time-to-insight for businesses across all verticals.

To learn more about how ASUS is powering the AI era, visit Booth #849 at AI+ Expo 2026 or visit here

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International