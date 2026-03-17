ASUS Republic of Gamers Strix Laptop Lineup Returns With the Latest Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus Processors

These killer gaming laptops feature brand new high-performance chips and signature ROG Strix style

KEY POINTS

Elite performance for every arena : Intel ® Core ™ Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and up to GeForce RTX ™ 5090 Laptop GPU for incredible gaming performance





: Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and up to GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU for incredible gaming performance ROG Nebula Displays and more : G16 and G18 boast the latest ROG technology and classic ROG styling





: G16 and G18 boast the latest ROG technology and classic ROG styling The ROG Strix SCAR 18 is also coming soon: Flagship ROG gaming laptop will release in Q2 2026 with details to come

FREMONT, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is proud to launch the 2026 ROG Strix G16 and Strix G18, two incredible gaming laptops featuring the latest hardware and technology to deliver incredible performance to gamers everywhere. Boasting the all-new Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU, these machines are built from the ground up for enthusiast gamers. Both the ROG Strix G16 and G18 feature the latest ROG displays, cooling, and tool-less chassis designs that allow gamers to seamlessly upgrade critical components. Later this year, the flagship ROG Strix SCAR 18 will also be unveiled, delivering flagship performance in an incredibly sleek ROG chassis.

Strix Family 2026

Elite performance for every arena:

The 2026 Strix G16 and G18 gaming laptops are engineered for players and creators who demand uncompromising performance across competitive esports titles, visually rich AAA games, and intensive content‑creation workflows. Both models feature the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, delivering exceptional multi‑threaded power and next‑generation AI capabilities.

Paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, the new Strix G series provides the horsepower needed for high‑refresh gameplay, advanced ray‑traced graphics, and GPU‑accelerated creative applications. With incredible performance at native resolution, and even higher framerates possible with DLSS 4 and Multi-Frame Generation, the ROG Strix G16 and G18 are the perfect machines for any enthusiast gamer.

ROG Nebula Displays and more:

The Strix G16 features a 2.5K 300Hz ROG Nebula Display, an upgrade from 240Hz in the previous generation, delivering ultrafast response times ideal for competitive shooters and fast‑paced action games. The larger Strix G18 boasts a 2.5K 240Hz ROG Nebula HDR Display, for the first time ever featuring Mini LED technology. This panel achieves an incredible 1600 nits of peak brightness, offering deeper contrast and stunning HDR clarity for immersive gaming and content creation. Both panels incorporate ACR (Anti‑Reflection) technology, ensuring consistent visibility in varied lighting conditions. ACR also helps to maintain color accuracy when the panel is viewed from off-angles, ensuring that your games and content will always look their best.

To sustain peak performance from these machine's flagship CPUs and GPUs, both systems leverage the latest ROG Intelligent Cooling innovations. This includes Tri‑Fan Technology, a full vapor‑chamber cooling solution, and a sandwiched heatsink design, collectively engineered to maximize thermal efficiency and maintain stable high FPS. With this comprehensive thermal solution, both the Strix G16 and Strix G18 can operate at peak performance for longer than ever, unlocking the true potential of the hardware inside.

The 2026 ROG Strix G16 and G18 also feature a redesigned chassis that emphasizes user‑driven functionality with tool‑less access. These laptops come apart with just a few spring-loaded tabs, allowing for easy access to critical internal components like the SSD and RAM modules without having to fuss with tiny screws or plastic clips. The SSD bays even support the Q‑Latch system, making upgrading effortless. These are the perfect machines for gamers that like to tinker and upgrade their hardware over time.

These redesigned chassis also boast the latest full‑surround RGB lighting array and of course the bold Strix aesthetic, underscoring the lineup's commitment to personalization and style.

The 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 is also coming soon:

For those who want to take the next step beyond the performance offered by the Strix G16 and G18, the upcoming Strix SCAR 18 is designed as the ultimate upgrade path, and features the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor. While the new Strix G series delivers exceptional power for competitive esports, AAA gaming, and content creation, the SCAR 18 raises the ceiling even higher with a platform built for users who refuse to compromise.

This next‑generation flagship model will support the highest GPU configurations, with options reaching up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. The SCAR 18 also boasts a much higher total system TDP than the 2025 model, allowing the machine to fully stretch its legs like never before. With incredible graphics performance, enhanced ray‑tracing capabilities, and next‑level AI acceleration, the SCAR 18 is engineered to push the limit further than any Strix device before it.

Additional specifications and availability details will be announced in the coming months. The SCAR 18 is poised to become the top choice for gamers and creators seeking the most advanced laptop hardware in the Strix lineup.

Where to buy:

ROG Strix G16 (2026) Link ROG Strix G18 (2026) Link ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026) Link

Notes to Editors

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

SPECIFICATIONS 1

2026 ROG Strix G16 (G615)

Operating System Windows 11 Pro Display 16" 2.5K (2560 × 1600 WQXGA), 300Hz / 3ms, ACR Technology, DCI-P3 100%,

Pantone Validated, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision® CPU Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus GPU Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU Memory Up to 64GB DDR5 6400MT/s (2 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage 2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD I/O Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 Type-C®/DisplayPort™ 2.1/Power Delivery 3.1/G-sync

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x DC in jack

1 x 2.5G LAN port

1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL

1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone Keyboard and

Touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, Copilot Key

Per key RGB with Aura Sync Support NumberPad Wireless WiFi 7 LAN 2.5G LAN Audio Smart Amp Technology Dolby Atmos® Hi-Res Audio Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Battery 90Wh AC Adapter Up to 380W adapter Chassis Eclipse Gray Volt Green Important Specs Full-surround RGB light bar with Aura Sync Volt Green with Aura Sync ROG RGB logo Tool-less access Dimension 13.94 × 10.39 × 0.89–1.20 inches (35.4 x 26.4 x 2.26 ~ 3.04cm) Weight 5.95lb (2.7kg)

2026 ROG Strix G18 (G815)

Operating System Windows 11 Pro Display 18" 2.5K (2560 × 1600 WQXGA), Mini LED, over 2000 dimming zones,

240Hz / 3ms, ACR Technology, DCI-P3 100%, Pantone Validated, with G-

SYNC and Dolby Vision® CPU Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus GPU Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU Memory Up to 64GB DDR5 6400MT/s (2 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage 2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD I/O Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 Type-C®/DisplayPort™ 2.1/Power Delivery 3.1/G-sync 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x DC in jack 1 x 2.5G LAN port 1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL 1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone Keyboard and

Touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, Copilot Key Per key RGB with Aura Sync Wireless WiFi 7 LAN 2.5G LAN Audio Smart Amp Technology Dolby Atmos® Hi-Res Audio Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Battery 90Wh AC Adapter Up to 380W adapter Chassis Eclipse Gray Volt Green Important Specs Full-surround RGB light bar with Aura Sync Volt Green with Aura Sync ROG RGB logo Tool-less access Dimension 15.71 × 11.57 × 0.91–1.26 inches (39.9 x 29.4 x 2.31 ~ 3.2cm) Weight 7.7lb (3.5kg)

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. Learn more about the choice of champions at https://rog.asus.com/.

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

SOURCE ASUS Computer International