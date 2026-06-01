ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils ROG G1000 Edition 20 Desktop and ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle at Computex 2026

Two new anniversary flagships lead ROG's Computex showcase, joined by the new Strix SCAR 18 and the latest evolution of ROG Nebula HDR Displays

FREMONT, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today introduced two new flagships at Computex 2026: the ROG G1000 Edition 20, a limited-edition flagship desktop, and the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle, which pairs the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Edition with bundle exclusive ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 glasses. Joining them is the new ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026), which carries the latest evolution of ROG's Nebula HDR display. Both flagships belong to Edition 20, ROG's limited collection marking two decades of daring innovation — the backdrop to a showcase that, across desktop, laptop, handheld, and other categories shows how ROG continues to push the boundaries of premium gaming no matter the shape it takes.

ROG XBOX Ally X20

Both anniversary flagships rethink their category: the G1000 Edition 20 reimagines what a prebuilt desktop can be, while the Ally X20 Bundle is built as the ultimate Ally; pairing the handheld with bundle-exclusive ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 gaming AR glasses for big screen play anywhere you go.

During his opening speech at the event, ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih reflected on the milestone: "The Journey of Dare began with a defiant spirit, a refusal to settle for the status quo. Twenty years on, we didn't just change the game, we transformed the world around it."

ROG G1000 Edition 20

The ROG G1000 Edition 20 is the centerpiece of the anniversary collection: a limited-edition flagship desktop that takes everything ROG has learned over 20 years and distills it into a single ultra-tower chassis. Finished in the exclusive Edition 20 colorway with a Glory Gold signature badge and a unique factory serial number, it brings together the qualities ROG has long been known for: boldness, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of top performance.

Boldness. The G1000 makes its statement on sight: it is the world's first prebuilt gaming PC with an AniMe Holo display1, a holographic fan system that turns the front of the chassis into a three-dimensional canvas for self-expression.

Innovation. A dedicated Thermal Atrium gives the CPU its own cooling chamber outside the main chassis, while a 420mm AIO liquid cooler and Tri-Zone architecture keep the CPU, GPU, and power supply in separate thermal domains — together dissipating up to 1000W of TDP, with headroom for next-generation silicon.

Top performance. The G1000 Edition 20 is configured to lead, pairing up to an ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 with up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D2 processor, up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 4TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage, all fed by a 1000W 80+ Gold fully modular power supply. That balance of design, engineering, and capability earned a Golden Award in the Gaming & Immersive Tech category of the Computex Best Choice Awards 2026.

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle brings the celebration to the handheld as the definitive expression of ROG's handheld vision. The chassis is finished in translucent black with gold accents, a deliberate throwback to a classic era of gaming whose see-through shell reveals the cooling system and gold-accented internal structure beneath. Its headline upgrade is a new 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display. The panel runs at 120Hz with FreeSync™ Premium Pro, reaches up to 1400 nits peak HDR with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 and Dolby Vision, and is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® with a Corning® DXC anti-reflection coating. Driving it is an AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor with AMD Radeon™ graphics, 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, a 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery. XBOX mode, running on Windows 11, brings your whole game library together in one controller-ready, full-screen experience.

The controls get a thoughtful, premium refinement, tuned for how you play. Inspired by the design the classic XBOX controller anchor a control set built for serious play: full-size TMR joysticks with a contactless magnetic sensor system that resists drift and reads every micro-movement with more precision than Hall effect sensors, impulse triggers, improved face buttons that now sit flush with the chassis for smooth thumb-sliding, an LED-lit XBOX button. A transforming D-pad rotates to switch between a precise 4-way layout and a sweeping 8-way input ideal for fighting games, while reworked bumpers deliver crisper feedback on every press. Connectivity keeps pace with USB4 (Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, both with DisplayPort™ 2.1, plus a faster microSD Express card reader.

What makes it a true collector's piece is the bundle itself. Beyond the handheld, the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle includes a pair of ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses in a matching black and gold anniversary design. They turn any space into a personal big-screen arena, projecting a 171-inch virtual screen at four meters that covers 95% of the focused field of view, running at up to 240Hz with a near-instant 0.01ms Micro OLED response time. Native 3DoF tracking lets the screen follow your head, while Anchor Mode keeps it fixed in place as you play. At just 90 grams, they connect to the handheld over a single USB-C cable for big-screen play anywhere.

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026)

Alongside the anniversary flagships, the 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 leads with its display. Every year, ROG brings a new headline capability to its ROG Nebula panels. Last year it was a 960Hz emission rate on an OLED display; this year, ROG Nebula Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) arrives on a new 18-inch 4K 240Hz Mini LED laptop panel. The result is exceptional clarity in fast motion, married to the contrast and brightness that Mini LED brings to HDR gaming and content creation.

Beyond the display, the SCAR 18 offers flagship levels of performance. Configured with up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, it handles the toughest gaming, creative, and AI workloads. Improved airflow lets it sustain more of that power under load, pushing up to 320W of total system power. ROG's patented tool-less access design keeps SSD and RAM upgrades simple, while next-generation connectivity rounds out a true enthusiast flagship.

ROG Armoury Crate Edition 20

Supporting the Edition 20 hardware ecosystem, ROG Armoury Crate Edition 20 introduces a limited‑edition software experience that completes the ROG setup from the inside out. Featuring an exclusive anniversary theme inspired by the Edition 20 design language, it delivers a unified, immersive interface that extends ROG's visual identity across compatible devices. Pre‑loaded on the ROG NUC 16 Edition 20 and ROG G1000 Edition 20, the software enables seamless system control, tuning, and personalization while reinforcing a cohesive brand experience. Available as a limited‑time release throughout 2026, the Edition 20 theme offers a rare opportunity for users to fully realize the aesthetic and functional integration of their ROG ecosystem.

Edition 20 Lifestyle Collection

Extending ROG beyond traditional hardware, the Edition 20 lifestyle collection translates ROG's design language and identity into everyday essentials, collectibles and tabletop play. The ROG SLASH Backpack Edition 20 reinterprets the SLASH Backpack 4.0 with gold accents and commemorative anniversary detailing, paring collectible styling with practical durability: room for up to an 18" laptop, roll-top flexibility, and tear-resistant, water-repellent materials with a secure Fidlock magnetic buckle. Its travel companion, the ROG SLASH Hard-case Luggage Edition 20, pairs gold accents and ROG's iconic diagonal metal plate with skateboard-inspired spinner wheels and serious protection: a 100% polycarbonate hard shell, reinforced aluminum frame, strengthened corners, and a TSA-compliant lock, plus a purpose-built gaming compartment with a 20th-anniversary woven badge to keep laptops, handhelds, and accessories organized.

The ROG OMNI Edition 20 is a limited‑edition collectible figure presented in an exclusive gold anniversary colorway, shipping with the complete set of OMNI accessories so fans can customize and display it across multiple configurations. And ROG Saga: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20 marks the first‑ever ROG board game, bringing the brand's cyberpunk universe from digital imagination into a fully realized tabletop experience, with a premium gaming tablemat and accessories for up to four players in a shared, narrative driven campaign.

Across desktop, laptop, and handheld and beyond, these flagships share a single idea: that premium gaming has no fixed shape. The ROG G1000 Edition 20 and ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle are two highlights of a wider Edition 20 collection that also spans PC components, peripherals, and gaming gear. Learn more about the Edition 20 collection at the ROG Edition 20 website.

Availability

The ROG G1000 Edition 20 and ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle are both expected to be available in the second half of 2026.

The 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 will be available for pre-order in the US on June 24, 2026. The starting configuration featuring an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of storage starts at $4,299.99.

Notes to Editors

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

ROG Computex 2026: https://rog.asus.com/articles/gaming/innovate-perform-dominate-celebrate-20-years-of-gaming-with-the-rog-edition-20-lineup-of-pc-components-and-gear/

ROG Edition 20 website: https://rog.asus.com/content/20th-anniversary/rogedition20

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com .

SOURCE ASUS Computer International