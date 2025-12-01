ASUS Announces the Most Powerful ProArt P16 to Date, Now Available for Purchase in the United States

Featuring workstation-class power and the best-in-class visual experience in a portable form factor, ProArt P16 empowers creators to do their best work in and out of the studio

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS is proud to announce that ProArt P16 (H7606WX-XH99T) is now available for purchase at the ASUS Store and Best Buy. This flagship portable workstation combines the power of the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor with the groundbreaking graphics of the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, all seen through the stunning brightness and clarity of the ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display.

ProArt P16

Engineered for creators who demand uncompromising performance on the go, ProArt P16 makes light work of even the most demanding and resource-intensive professional tasks. The AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, featuring a dedicated XDNA™ NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS, accelerates AI-driven tasks efficiently. Paired with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, which is equipped with 24GB of VRAM, the laptop delivers top-of-the-line performance for 3D rendering, complex 4K/8K video editing, and real-time visualization.

ProArt P16's visual experience is equally transformative, as it is the first to debut the ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display. This 16-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) display offers a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and an ultra-fast 0.2 ms response time. Designed for color-critical accuracy, it boasts a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E < 1 factory calibration, and Pantone® Validation. With VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 certification and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, creators can trust the ProArt P16 to deliver deep blacks and vivid highlights in any lighting condition, while TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care technology reduces blue light by 70% for comfortable long-term use.

ProArt P16 is also a Copilot+ PC and features the ASUS-exclusive StoryCube and MuseTree apps to streamline creativity and accelerate ideas – made possible by the power of fully local AI. StoryCube is a smart, convenient, and powerful digital asset-management tool with AI assistance for scene categorization and clip generation, allowing users to effortlessly manage and export the contents of their file library. MuseTree transforms inspiration into imagery swiftly, allowing users to generate more creativity through simple graphical interactions, while intelligently storing and managing their ideas. With the laptop's NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, MuseTree achieves significant improvements in AI-generated images by leveraging local processing power.

Finally, across the ProArt laptop lineup, ASUS and Adobe have partnered to give new users a complimentary three-month subscription to Adobe® Creative Cloud® Pro, Adobe® Acrobat Standard DC, and Adobe® Substance 3D. Starting on December 2, 2025, a one-month subscription for Adobe® Creative Cloud® Photography Plan and Adobe® Stock will also be added to the bundle.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606WX-XH99T), priced at $3,999.99, is now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/ or contact your local ASUS representative. To join the ASUS USA mailing list, please sign up here.

PRESS CONTACTS

ASUS USA PR Team: [email protected]

NOTES TO EDITORS

ProArt P16 Product Page: https://us.asus.click/ProArtP165090

ASUS Lumina Pro OLED: https://us.asus.click/ProArtP16LuminaOLED

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

SPECIFICATIONS1

ProArt P16 (H7606WX-XH99T)

CPU AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor 2.0GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); AMD XDNA NPU up to 50 TOPS Display ASUS Lumina Pro OLED 16.0", 4K (3840 x 2400) 120 Hz refresh rate with VRR support, Touchscreen 16:10 aspect ratio; 100% DCI-P3 color gamut; Delta E <1, Pantone® Validated; 283 PPI; up to 1,600 nits HDR peak brightness; 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio; VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 certified; 0.2 ms response time; anti-reflection coating reduces 65% light reflection & 3.5x Ambient Contrast Ratio (ACR) enhancement; adaptive brightness & color; 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified. Operating system Windows 11 Pro Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU 24GB GDDR7 Main memory 64GB LPDDR5X on board Storage 2TB + 2TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 upgradable SSD Connectivity WiFi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Camera FHD IR / 3DNR / ACS camera Windows Hello support I/O ports 1 x USB4 ® supports display / power delivery 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® supports display / power delivery 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack 1 x DC-in SD Express 7.0 card reader Keyboard & Touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7 mm key-travel, seamless touchpad, ASUS DialPad, with Copilot key Audio Smart Amp Technology Built-in speakers Built-in array microphone Harman Kardon (Premium) certified Battery 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Color Nano Black Material Aluminum Dimensions 13.97" x 9.72" x 0.59" ~ 0.68" Weight 4.30lbs

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license.

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country.

Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at

https://www.asus.com.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International