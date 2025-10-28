ASUS Brings a Versatile AI Factory to NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C. 2025

1) A Flexible AI Factory: From Pilot to Production, On-Site or At the Edge

The ASUS AI Factory combines hardware, optimized software stacks, and services to streamline AI adoption across generative AI, VLM/LLM inference, computer vision, and predictive analytics. Organizations can standardize on common NVIDIA frameworks while choosing the right footprint—edge appliances, deskside systems, or rack-scale PODs—to meet data locality, availability, and serviceability preferences. High-density nodes such as XA NB3I-E12 (leveraging the NVIDIA HGX B300 platform), includes 8 NVIDIA ConnectX-8 InfiniBand SuperNICs , 5 PCIe® expansion slots, 32 DIMM, and 10 NVMe, helping teams scale performance without sacrificing maintainability.

2) Systems on Display: Field-Ready Edge, Deskside Acceleration, and Rack-Scale Throughput

Rack-Scale & GPU Servers

ASUS XA GB721-E2 (Grace Blackwell Ultra system): A reference blueprint for multi-node training and large-scale inference using NVIDIA networking and software.





A reference blueprint for multi-node training and large-scale inference using NVIDIA networking and software. RS720A-E13-RS8G (2U GPU server): Versatile 2U platform for training and high-throughput inference with thoughtful service access.





Versatile 2U platform for training and high-throughput inference with thoughtful service access. ESC8000A-E13X ( NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC): Multi-GPU acceleration for simulation, visualization, and AI pipelines with 400G-class networking options.

Deskside & Workstations

ASUS ASCENT GX10: Compact desktop AI supercomputer for developers, analysts delivering 1 petaFLOP of AI performance and 128GB memory for 200B model fine-tuning.





Compact desktop AI supercomputer for developers, analysts delivering 1 petaFLOP of AI performance and 128GB memory for 200B model fine-tuning. ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 : The ASUS ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 is part of a new class of deskside AI supercomputers. Designed from the ground up to build and run AI, this revolutionary system unleashes the NVIDIA® GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip and up to a massive 784GB of large coherent memory.

Extreme Edge & Robotics

ASUS IoT PE3000N — Compact edge-AI platform built on NVIDIA Jetson Thor T5000 , delivering up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS via a Blackwell-class GPU, a 14-core Arm® CPU, and 128GB LPDDR5X. Its scalable, modular I/O supports PoE, GMSL, CAN, QSFP28 and more, while 12–60V DC with ignition enables vehicle and field-robot power. PTP/PPS supports precise sensor time sync; TPM 2.0 and ruggedized connectors aid reliability. Options include up to 4×25GbE and 16 GMSL cameras for high-bandwidth sensor fusion—ideal for inspection, mobility, and smart-infrastructure use cases.

Thermals & Serviceability

XA NB3I-E12 (B300 air-cooled): Balanced thermals and straightforward maintenance for mainstream deployments where uptime and accessibility matter.

Join the ASUS 2025 GTC Washington, D.C. Theater Talk

Don't miss the 15-minute ASUS Infrastructure for Every Scale—from Edge to Trillion- Token AI session at Expo Hall Stage on October 29 from 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM EDT. During this insightful presentation we will share how ASUS helps customers build future-ready AI data centers. Learn how our servers, rack-scale ASUS AI PODs with NVIDIA GB200/GB300 NVL72, and high-serviceability designs address diverse AI workloads and deployment challenges.

Who It's For

The NVIDIA-powered ASUS portfolio is engineered for teams that value on-prem control, predictable service windows, and adaptable footprints—whether in research, transportation, utilities, public services, factory, robotics SI, or enterprise IT—so projects can start small, prove out, and scale with confidence. Learn more.

Availability

Select systems are available now through ASUS and authorized partners, with additional configurations rolling out in 2025. For demos or technical consultations, contact us here.

