Preparing for 2026: SMBs are Reimagining IT for the AI Era

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new ASUS 2025 Future of SMB data, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are redefining what IT means for growth. Rather than building traditional departments, many are adopting smarter, more flexible approaches powered by AI PCs and tailored service models. With 2026 approaching, these shifts are top of mind for SMBs looking to accelerate and prepare for the opportunities of the new year.

"In 2026, we are looking forward to helping SMBs turn AI into practical advantage," said Benjamin Yeh, President, ASUS Computer International. "In this new year, ASUS will continue to deliver AI PCs and solutions that make IT simpler, more secure, and more strategic. We are here to help businesses scale without complexity."

According to the data, which tracked responses from over 100 SMB leaders across the United States, nearly half (40%) of SMB owners say expanding IT resources is a top business priority. But instead of adding headcount, they are turning to tools that make internal teams more capable. 39% report lower dependence on human resources, as automation and intelligent software take over repetitive tasks. Over 47% of SMBs now favor either hybrid or fully outsourced IT models, signaling a clear move toward scalable, right-sized support.

The report also reveals 56% of SMB leaders credit AI with enabling better decision-making, 61% report superior transformation of raw data into real-time strategic insights, and 28% report that AI will continue to keep sensitive data secure.

To meet this evolving demand, ASUS offers AI PCs such as the ASUS ExpertBook P Series, which delivers simplified IT operations without sacrificing security or performance. Built-in AI features like ASUS ExpertMeet enable seamless remote management and help businesses modernize on their own terms.

As SMBs continue to navigate fast-changing markets, the old rules of IT no longer apply. What matters now is flexibility, intelligence, and the ability to grow without growing an entire department. With 2026 approaching, SMBs and their technology partners must move quickly to capture new efficiencies and competitive advantage in the year ahead.

