ASU's MBA Makes Double-digit Improvement in Global Ranking

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The W. P. Carey Full-time MBA at Arizona State University climbed from the top-50 MBA programs globally to the top 25, ranking No. 23 worldwide by The Economist. The 2021 ranking places the program at No. 14 in the United States. This represents a dramatic increase in the reputation of W. P. Carey's Full-time MBA program compared to the last Economist ranking. In 2019, it held the No. 42 spot globally.

The W. P. Carey Full-time MBA was ranked particularly well along four dimensions:

#29: Open new career opportunities

#23: Personal development and educational experience

#29: Salary

#25: Potential to network

The Economist collected data during spring and summer 2020 with two surveys. The first was completed by schools with eligible programs and covered quantitative matters such as the salary of graduates, the average GMAT scores of students, and the number of registered alumni. This accounted for around 80% of the ranking. The remaining 20% was derived from a qualitative survey filled out by current MBA students and the most recent graduating MBA class from each institution. The Economist asked respondents to rate factors such as the quality of the faculty, facilities, and career services department.

Additional information including the full methodology details and summary of ranking criteria and weightings can be found on The Economist WhichMBA? page.

"Despite the pandemic, our Full-time MBA emerged stronger," said Amy Ostrom, interim dean and PetSmart Chair in Services Leadership. "We made it available on campus, in the virtual campus format, and completely asynchronous as online classes. This has given students the most choice and greatest opportunities to learn while prioritizing safety and convenience.

"We're confident these steps will put us on a path to helping MBA students for years to come."

The W. P. Carey MBA is available in five formats: Full-time, Online, Professional Flex, Executive, and Fast-track, with a variety of specializations, areas of emphasis, and concurrent degrees to align with students' goals and emphasize their strengths. For more information, visit wpcarey.asu.edu/mba-programs.

See W. P. Carey's full list of rankings at wpcarey.asu.edu/rankings.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in more than 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

