ASU's Online MBA continues to collect accolades for top rankings

TEMPE, Ariz., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times released its 2021 list of the best online MBA programs, and Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business continues its trend toward the top. The W. P. Carey Online MBA ranked No. 8 in the United States and No. 15 worldwide.

The rankings are determined by alumni surveys on career progression, school data, and faculty research. The Financial Times surveys alumni three years after completing their MBA to weigh salary increases compared with pre-MBA salary. The rankings also consider information from schools on current faculty and students. School criteria include the diversity of staff, board members, and students by gender, nationality, and the MBA's international reach. The research rank is based on the number of articles by full-time faculty in top journals.

"We are proud to provide an Online MBA program with proven outcomes for our students," said Amy Ostrom, interim dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business and PetSmart Chair in Services Leadership. "This recognition from the Financial Times helps validate our program as a sure investment our students can make in their future."

The W. P. Carey School is one of the top business schools in the country, with 30 programs ranked in the Top 25 by U.S. News & World Report, including the No. 6 Online MBA. The Princeton Review has also recognized the quality of the W. P. Carey Online MBA, ranking it No. 8 in the country.

"The value of a W. P. Carey graduate business degree continues to rise," says Stacey Lippert, assistant dean of graduate programs at W. P. Carey. "Whether students are in our Executive, Full-time, Professional Flex part-time, Fast-track, or Online programs, an MBA from W. P. Carey can help students progress in their careers."

About W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information, contact:

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected]

480-965-3963

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

Related Links

https://wpcarey.asu.edu

