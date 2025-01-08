ASUS Puts AI Within Reach of Everyone with its Always Incredible Copilot+ PC Lineup and Other Innovations at CES 2025

Building on over 35 years of expertise, ASUS presented diverse AI-enabled products that push the boundaries of innovation and highlight its transformation into a comprehensive AI company. From ultraportable laptops with advanced AI experiences to enterprise solutions optimized for peak productivity and compact computing systems, the ASUS CES 2025 portfolio is crafted to empower both individuals and organizations alike.

"ASUS is entering an exciting chapter focused on making AI-driven technology more accessible and impactful," said Samson Hu, ASUS Co-CEO. "This year, at CES 2025, we're taking our commitment to democratizing AI further by being one of the first brands to offer a line of Copilot+ PCs that promote exceptional value and outstanding innovation. Ultimately, our solutions are always designed to enhance user experiences for everyone, from individual users to enterprises."

"Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent, and secure Windows PCs ever built, with AI experiences that inspire productivity and creativity," said Mark Linton, Vice President of Device Partner Sales at Microsoft. "It's an exciting time for Windows 11, our partnership with ASUS, and the expansion of its Copilot+ PC portfolio. As we approach the end of support for Windows 10, now is the perfect time to upgrade to a new Copilot+ PC, like the all-new Zenbook A14 or Vivobook 14/16."

CES 2025 attendees can experience all these innovations firsthand. The products featured during the virtual launch event, including those in the separate Republic of Gamers (ROG) CES launch event, will be available for an exclusive hands-on experience at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room #3102, from January 6 to January 9, 2025.

Visitors can also explore a wide range of other ASUS solutions, including the newest AI PCs, peripherals, displays, phones, motherboards, networking devices, and graphics cards.

ASUS Zenbook A14: The World's Lightest Copilot+ PC

During the launch event, ASUS introduced the ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407), the product line's first Qualcomm Snapdragon®® model. Available in Zabriskie Beige and Iceland Gray, this laptop combines a minimalist aesthetic with advanced performance. Weighing under 2.5lbs, the Zenbook A14 is the world's lightest Copilot+ PC, making it the best everyday companion for the modern commuter. .

The laptop features a high-capacity battery of up to 70Wh, boasting up to 32 hours1 of battery life, allowing users to remain productive throughout the day. For the first time in the Zenbook series, the entire chassis (lid, keyboard frame and bottom case) is crafted from Ceraluminum™. This innovative, ASUS-exclusive material is a high-tech ceramic that offers durability and protection against wear, scratches, and fingerprints – making maintenance effortless.

Equipped with the latest Snapdragon® X Series processors featuring a Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU that delivers up to 45 TOPS, the Zenbook A14 delivers an enhanced Copilot+ experience. Users can enjoy seamless capabilities with AI features like Live Captions, Cocreator in Paint, Generative Fill in Paint, Restyle Image and Image Creator in Photos, and super resolution in Photos, with more features to come such as Recall (Preview), Click to Do (Preview), and improved Windows Search2.

The dual fan design maximizes thermal performance, ensuring efficiency during demanding tasks. Additionally, enhanced privacy features, such as adaptive lock and multi-person detection, provide an extra layer of security, while a full range of I/O ports ensures connectivity for all essential devices. The Zenbook A14 offers the ultimate combination of power, portability, and smart technology – catering to the needs of today's users.

ASUS Vivobook 14 and 16: AI Laptops for Everyone

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (X1407QA/X1607QA) Copilot+ PCs offer a powerful upgrade for users seeking enhanced productivity, intelligence, and security – all at an exceptional value. Equipped with the super-efficient Snapdragon® X processor that delivers 45 NPU TOPS of AI processing power, these laptops offer a 44% performance boost3 previous generation and provide up to 19.8 hours4. Seamless connectivity with Microsoft Phone Link and Snapdragon®-powered devices ensures a smooth experience for both work and leisure. One Vivobook 14 (M1407KA) and two Vivobook 16 (M1607KA) configurations that feature the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processor are also included in this new lineup.

AI-enabled features elevate the Vivobook 14/16, offering dynamic and intuitive ways to create and stay organized. Users can unlock creativity using tools like Cocreator in Paint to refine artwork in real time, and Generative Fill and Erase for effortless photo edits. The ASUS-exclusive StoryCube application automatically categorizes files based on content for better organization, while Live Captions provide real-time, accurate subtitles to bridge language barriers.

Security is a top priority, and the Microsoft Pluton security processor offers additional protection against threats. The AI Camera enhances security by detecting the user's presence and locking the device when they step away, which works with Adaptive Lock and Adaptive Dimming to conserve battery life and maintain privacy. Built with a stylish design and military-grade durability, these laptops also feature a comprehensive array of I/O ports, including two USB4 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, HDMI, and an audio combo jack – facilitating effortless connectivity.

Available in Platinum Gold, Cool Silver and Quiet Blue, the Vivobook 14/16 appeals to users with diverse tastes and offers an ideal opportunity to upgrade to a smarter, more secure, and more efficient device.

ASUS Zenbook DUO: Effortlessly Versatile

The ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA) is a revolutionary dual-screen laptop that rewrites the rules for on-the-go versatility. Despite its compact form factor – weighing at just 3.64lbs – the Zenbook DUO is equipped with up to two stunning 14-inch 3K 120 Hz OLED touchscreens, a detachable, rechargeable keyboard, and a lay-flat 180° hinge that instantly expands the visual workspace to up to an expansive 19.8 inches, which can be used in vertical or horizontal orientations for several user modes: dual-screen, sharing, desktop, and laptop . Additionally, the built-in ScreenXpert software enables smartphone-like multitouch gesture support for intuitive operation – users can launch a virtual keyboard, maximize a window, and much more with simple multi-finger gestures. Available in Inkwell Gray and now refreshed with up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285H processor, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, the Zenbook DUO exemplifies power and functionality – making it the ultimate portable productivity machine.

ASUS Zenbook 14: Premium Design and Performance

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA/UM3406KA) – available in Quiet Blue, Foggy Silver, and Jade Black –delivers uncompromised mobility with its lightweight and sturdy all-metal chassis. At just over half an inch slim and weighing only 2.82 lbs, the remarkably sleek Zenbook 14 is the perfect on-the-go companion. The specially designed 75 Wh battery offers a long lifespan of unplugged operation for all-day productivity. Built around the latest AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 and AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, the Zenbook 14 packs a powerful punch despite its compact chassis. Its ultrafast up to 1 TB SSD storage, up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to WiFi 7 connectivity allow users to wait less and work faster, wherever they are.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15: Creative Pro, Gaming Pro

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 (N6506CU) is a high-performance 15.6-inch laptop that offers seamless creativity and immersive gaming with cutting-edge components, including the new Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285H processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 GPU. Other high-performance components include 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. It also features the ASUS DialPad, which provides users with intuitive and precise fingertip control over their apps and shortcuts. Additionally, the long-lasting 75 Wh battery provides uninterrupted power all day long, giving the Vivobook Pro 15 the stamina to provide an optimized gaming experience and empower endless creative passion.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 and 16: Maximum Performance in a Minimalist Design

The ASUS Vivobook S Series – available in both 14-inch (M5406WA) and 16-inch (S5606CA/M5606KA) configurations – are sleek, lightweight laptops designed for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. They feature ASUS IceCool thermal technology with two 97-blade IceBlade fans and two air vents, allowing for optimal performance even under demanding workloads. The laptops are refreshed with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 and AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, making them ideal for running AI applications efficiently. The Vivobook S Series also features an ergonomic design that includes a customizable single-zone RGB backlit keyboard and an ultra-large touchpad for enhanced comfort and control. It also offers speedy WiFi 7 connectivity, a wide array of I/O ports, an ASUS Lumina OLED display, and a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos® audio system –making it the perfect device for dynamic users seeking a powerful and reliable companion.

ASUS V Series AiO and Desktops

ASUS V400 All-in-One PCs (V440 and V470) and the ASUS V500 Mini Tower (V500) are high-performance desktops designed for demanding home users. Powering everyday tasks from research and study to the latest in modern entertainment and gaming, these desktops feature up to Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processors. For an immersive gaming experience, the ASUS V500 Mini Tower offers the option to be paired with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics.

ASUS V400 series AiO comes with 24-inch and 27-inch touch display options, both benefiting from a remarkably slim, light and space-saving design. ASUS V400 series AiO projects a minimalist aesthetic, with a slim, stylish design that's perfect for modern homes and workspaces. Even the internals are tidy, creating a smaller package that empowers greater expandability. The sound mixed in Dolby® Atmos stereo goes beyond left and right channels. Instead, sound is precisely placed all around, creating an enveloping effect that fully immerses the listener in the audio experience, perfect for multimedia entertainment.

ASUS V500 Mini Tower handles any task with ease – whether it be writing reports, browsing the web, watching videos or gaming with the kids. V500 Mini Tower is also designed to work in near silence. The optimized cooling system ensures it generates less than 24dB of noise at idle, and a maximum of 38dB at full load. Moreover, the fan-stop technology means that V500 Mini Tower is able to drop down to as little as 0dB all but eliminating noise – and empowering users to work without distractions.

ASUS ExpertBook B Series: Redefining Business Laptops

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 (B5405/B5605) and ExpertBook B3 (B3405/B3605) set a new benchmark for enterprise laptops by merging unmatched customization, extensive security features, and superior performance. Designed for the government, education, and corporate sectors, these laptops offer flexible configurations with up to Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), ensuring durability and a user-friendly experience.

Featuring Intel® vPro® CPU options with dual SSD and SO-DIMM slots, the ExpertBook B series meets large-scale enterprise demands. Businesses can choose up to three Intel® CPU generations, 64GB DDR5 RAM, and flexible SSD configurations. The 16-inch B5 and B3 models offer a four-row numeric keypad and enlarged touchpad.

Security includes dual BIOS, Intel® vPro®, discrete TPM, and NIST SP 800-155–compliant BIOS recovery, complemented by ASUS Business Manager and ASUS Control Center for IT management. A low-resistance airflow cooling system extends device lifespan by 40% while maintaining performance.

ASUS's Digital Product Passport (DPP), starting with the ExpertBook B series, provides transparent product data—covering specs, repair history, recycling info, and carbon footprint—aligning with global sustainability standards like the European Green Deal and TCO 10. With EPEAT registration and RoHS compliance, the ExpertBook B series is a solid choice for eco-conscious businesses.

ASUS Expert P Series: Flexible and Affordable SMB Solutions

ASUS Expert P Series delivers a complete, reliable, and affordable IT solution for SMBs. This comprehensive lineup, encompassing laptops, All-in-One PCs, and Desktops, empowers small businesses with powerful performance, durable enterprise-grade chassis, and enterprise grade services.

For businesses valuing cost-effective performance, ExpertBook P3 (P3405/P3605) is the ideal choice. Available with either 14-inch or 16-inch displays, this model combines high performance with ASUS AI enhancements, making it perfect for information workers who need reliable technology during regular office hours. Its thin, light, full-metal design ensures that both mobility and durability are not compromised.

Completing the laptop series, ExpertBook P1 (P1403/P1503) is designed for administrators and budget-conscious professionals who require essential computing services without compromise. Available in 14-inch or 15-inch FHD options, ExpertBook P1 blends effective performance with everyday functionality, housed in a practical, plastic design that delivers where it counts.

ASUS ExpertCenter P400 All-in-One PCs (P440/P470) combines advanced technology, superior performance and a minimalist aesthetic, offering business users an enhanced computing experience. With 27-inch and 24-inch NanoEdge touch display options, up to Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor, the series is expertly engineered to handle demanding applications and multitasking, smoothly and efficiently – ready to power through productivity tasks in a compact form factor, perfect for home offices or startup workspaces.

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500) features superior and ASUS-exclusive thermal technology ensures optimal performance under any workload, while advanced AI noise-canceling technology creates a distraction-free environment. It also benefits from outstanding build quality inside and out, including an all-solid capacitor design – ready to drive years of durable and reliable computing. Powered by up to Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor and fast DDR5 memory, this versatile desktop PC makes short work of tasks.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-PS76) in Iceland Gray, priced at $1099.99, will be available for purchase on January 13, 2025, at the ASUS Store and Best Buy online. To stay up to date on availability information, please sign up here. An additional Zenbook A14 configuration in Zabriskie Beige, UX3407QA-X1P512, will be available for purchase at Best Buy for $899.99 during late Q1 2025.

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (X1407QA/X1607QA), priced at $699.99 and $749.99 respectively, are now available for pre-order at the ASUS Store. ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (M1407KA/M1607KA) will be available for purchase at the ASUS Store (Vivobook 14/16) starting at $799.99 and $749.99 respectively during late Q1 2025. ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (M1407KA/M1607KA) will be available for purchase at the ASUS Store (Vivobook 14/16) starting at $799.99 and $749.99 respectively during late Q1 2025.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA) priced at $1699.99, will be available for purchase on February 10, 2025, at the ASUS Store and Amazon. Additional Zenbook DUO configurations (UX8406CA-DS79T/UX8406CA-IS99T) priced and $1599.99 and $1699.99, will be available for purchase during late Q1 2025 at the ASUS Store and Costco respectively.

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA-PS99T), priced at $1299.99, will be available for purchase on January 27, 2025, at the ASUS Store. ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA-PS76T/ UM3406KA-WS79T) priced at $999.99 will be available for purchase during late Q1 2025 at the ASUS Store and Walmart.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 (N65606CU), priced at $1399.99, will be available for purchase at the ASUS Store during Q1 2025.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 (M5406WA-BS99), priced at $1099.99, will be available for purchase during late Q1 2025 at Best Buy. ASUS Vivobook S 16 (S5606CA-SB91/S5606CA-DS99) priced at $1099.99 and $1299.99 will be available for purchase during late Q1 2025 at Staples and the ASUS Store respectively.

ASUS Desktop, All-In-One PCs, and Expert Series Business Solutions will be available during 1H 2025.

For additional information and updates, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407)

Model UX3407QA-PS76 UX3407QA-X1P512 Marketing Name Zenbook A14 Zenbook A14 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Iceland Gray Zabriskie Beige Material Magnesium Aluminum Magnesium Aluminum Weight 2.18 lbs 2.4 lbs Dimensions 12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63" 12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63" Display OLED, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3 OLED, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Plus X1P42100 Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU Memory 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 70Whr 70Whr AC Adapter Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 1099.99 899.99

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (X1407QA/X1607QA)

Model X1607QA-DS54 X1407QA-BS56 Marketing Name Vivobook 16 Vivobook 14 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Quiet Blue Cool Silver Material Plastic Plastic Weight 3.88 lbs 3.06lbs Dimensions 14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78" 12.41" x 8.80" x 0.70" ~ 0.70" Display IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200 IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU Memory 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 50Whr 50Whr AC Adapter Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 749.99 699.99

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (M1407KA/M1607KA)

Model Name M1607KA-DS76 M1607KA-DS54 M1407KA-PS74 Marketing Name Vivobook 16 Vivobook 16 Vivobook 14 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Quiet Blue Quiet Blue Platinum Gold Material Plastic Plastic Plastic Weight 3.88 lbs 3.88 lbs 3.28 lbs Dimensions 14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78" 14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78" 12.41" x 8.80" x 0.70" ~ 0.78" Display IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200 IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200 IPS-level, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200 Processor AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Graphics RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 Memory 16GB DDR5 16GB DDR5 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 42Whr 42Whr 42Whr AC Adapter Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 849.99 749.99 799.99

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA)

Model Name UX8406CA-PS99T UX8406CA-IS99T UX8406CA-DS79T Marketing Name Zenbook DUO Zenbook DUO Zenbook DUO Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Inkwell Gray Inkwell Gray Inkwell Gray Material Magnesium Aluminum Magnesium Aluminum Magnesium Aluminum Weight 3.64 lbs 3.64 lbs 3.64 lbs Dimensions 12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78" 12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78" 12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78" Display ASUS Lumina OLED, 14", 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch OLED, 14", 120Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch OLED, 14", 120Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Intel Core Ultra 7 265H Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Memory 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr 75Whr 75Whr AC Adapter Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 1699.99 1699.99 1599.99

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA)

Model Name UX3405CA-PS99T UX3405CA-U9321TB UX3405CA-U7512 Marketing Name Zenbook 14 Zenbook 14 Zenbook 14 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Foggy Silver Jasper Gray Jasper Gray Material Aluminum + mg-al Aluminum + mg-al Aluminum + mg-al Weight 2.82 lbs 2.82 lbs 2.82 lbs Dimensions 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" Display 14", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3 14", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3 14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Intel Core Ultra 7 265H Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Memory 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam FHD IR Camera FHD IR Camera FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr 75Whr 75Whr AC Adapter TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 1299.99 1299.99 999.99

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA)

Model Name UM3406KA-PS76T UM3406KA-WS79T Marketing Name Zenbook 14 Zenbook 14 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Jade Black Jade Black Material Aluminum + mg-al Aluminum + mg-al Weight 2.82 lbs 2.82 lbs Dimensions 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" Display 14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Touch 14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Touch Processor AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Graphics RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 Memory 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam FHD IR Camera FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

1 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

1 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr 75Whr AC Adapter TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 999.99 999.99

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 (N6506CU)

Model Name N6506CU-PS97 Marketing Name Vivobook Pro 15 Operating System Windows 11 Home Color Earl Gray Material Aluminum + Plastic Weight 4.19 lbs Dimensions 14.00" x 9.26" x 0.78" ~ 0.78" Display ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1620, 100% DCI-P3 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050 (6GB) Memory 24GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam 5M IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

1 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 1G RJ45 Lan Jack

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1 x SD 4.0 card reader Battery 75Whr AC Adapter 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal MSRP 1399.99

ASUS Vivobook S 14/16 (M5406WA/M5606KA)

Model Name M5406WA-BS99 M5606KA-DS76 Marketing Name Vivobook S 14 Vivobook S 16 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Neutral Black Neutral Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Weight 2.87 lbs 3.31 lbs Dimensions 12.22" x 8.74" x 0.55" ~ 0.63" 13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63" Display 14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3 16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3 Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Graphics RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 Memory 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam FHD IR Camera FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr 75Whr AC Adapter TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal MSRP 1099.99 1099.99

ASUS Vivobook S 16 (S5606CA)

Model Name S5606CA-DS99 S5606CA-SB91 Marketing Name Vivobook S 16 Vivobook S 16 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Neutral Black Neutral Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Weight 3.31 lbs 3.31 lbs Dimensions 13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63" 13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63" Display 16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3 16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Memory 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam FHD IR Camera FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr 75Whr AC Adapter TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal MSRP 1299.99 1099.99

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license.

1 Battery tests conducted by ASUS on August 7, 2024, using the 1080p video playback scenario. Test configuration: Zenbook A14 (UX3407), FHD OLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon® X CPU, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM. Test settings: WiFi enabled but disconnected (not connected to any access point), Windows Power Plan. Battery life varies with use and settings. 2 Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates that are continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs 3 Tests conducted by ASUS in November 2024 compared the pre-production Vivobook 14 (X1407QA, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) and the Vivobook 14 (X1404VA, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) in performance mode. 4 ASUS tested the Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) in November 2024 with 1080p video playback. Comparison: Vivobook 15 (X1504VA). WiFi off, backlight off, brightness set to 150 cd/m². Battery life varies with use and settings.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International