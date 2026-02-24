ASUS Republic of Gamers and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Team Up to Deliver a Brand-New Stunning Lineup of Gamer Gear

Feb 24, 2026, 09:00 ET

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP gaming tablet reflects the true spirit of play and discovery, as symbolized by Ludens

KEY POINTS  

  • Cutting-edge gaming hardware meets visionary storytelling: ROG joins forces with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS — For Ludens Who Dare

  • Concept art sketched by Yoji Shinkawa: The unique build uses new materials and design elements to perfectly blend art and technology

  • One-of-a-Kind Kit & Design: ROG Flow Z13-KJP edition comes included with both a Death Stranding inspired carrying case to protect the device and a themed Ludens inspired charging adapter

  • Limited edition peripheral lineup: Peripheral lineup featuring a collection tailored for any KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS superfan

  • Death Stranding 2: Purchase includes code to PC port of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, redeemable through Armoury Crate after February 19

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is proud to announce a collaboration with world-renowned game studio KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, as well as the launch of the ROG Flow Z13-KJP along with a new lineup of KJP peripherals. ROG and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS are driven to create products and experiences tailored for gamers.

Cutting-edge gaming hardware meets visionary storytelling

Continue Reading
KJP
KJP

At the heart of this collaboration is 'Ludens' — the belief that humans are not only thinkers, but also players and creators. The collaboration combines the spirit of the ROG motto For Those Who Dare with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS' vision From Sapiens to Ludens. Ludens are the ones who experiment, mod, create, and challenge what games — and gaming hardware — can be. By uniting cutting-edge ROG hardware with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS' visionary storytelling, this partnership is a tribute to that spirit: everything we build, every detail we design, is for gamers everywhere — For Ludens Who Dare.

Concept art sketched by Yoji Shinkawa

The Flow Z13-KJP is the result of a collaboration between two brands devoted to the pursuit of incredible experiences for gamers. KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS' Ludens symbol is a standard bearer to represent "those who play". Designed by the legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa, known for his unique art style, the Flow Z13-KJP was crafted to capture the spirit of this character, down to the angular cutouts on the CNC-milled aluminum chassis, the usage of carbon fiber, and a bold typeface.

"I wanted to create a gadget that belongs to Ludens, and I integrated that into this PC design," said Yoji Shinkawa. "Parts and designs are inspired by Ludens and has its essence." The Flow Z13-KJP features its own unique carrying case, custom packaging, customized power adapter, and even an exclusive Armoury Crate theme. Any fan of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is sure to instantly recognize the Flow Z13-KJP.

Play and create anywhere with an ultra-portable 2-in1 touchscreen

The Flow Z13-KJP is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon 8060S Graphics, combining 16 Zen 5 CPU cores and 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU compute units on a single chip for high-end gaming and content creation. Unlike traditional systems with separate RAM for the CPU and GPU, the Flow Z13-KJP features a unified memory architecture that allows dynamic allocation of a massive 96GB of addressable RAM pool, optimizing performance across gaming and creative tasks. With 50 TOPS of NPU power, it can run LLMs locally for enhanced productivity and security. The 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula Display with a 180Hz refresh rate and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, paired with a detachable keyboard, makes the Z13-KJP a versatile 2-in-1 device ideal for immersive gameplay, cinematic visuals, and creative work.

Limited-edition peripheral lineup

This collaboration yielded more than just the Flow Z13-KJP. The full lineup, designed in collaboration with Yoji Shinkawa and the team at KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, features some one-of-a-kind peripherals that would be right at home in the collection of any KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS superfan.

Bold and vibrant white, the ROG Delta II-KJP offers the incredible sound signature gamers have come to expect from ROG's latest headsets with a nod to this distinct design language. Meanwhile, the ROG Keris II Origin-KJP Edition combines tuned, lightweight ergonomics of our Keris mice with a gold, grey and white color scheme. Finally, the lineup includes the ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP, a premium mouse mat with the outline of Ludens staring boldly into the future. All three of these accessories proudly bear the phrase For Ludens Who Dare, a playful mashup of the ROG and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS' respective slogans. This hand-drawn design is illustrated by Shinkawa himself.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

Pre-order the ROG Flow Z13-KJP now at:

ASUS Store

AntOnline

Best Buy

B&H

Abt

Pricing:

ROG Flow Z13-KJP: $3,699.99

ROG Delta II-KJP: $269.99

ROG Keris II Origin-KJP: $169.99

ROG Scabbard II-KJP: $69.99

SPECIFICATIONS1

ASUS ROG Flow Z13-KJP (GZ302EAC)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

MSRP

$3699.99 (USD)

Display

13.4" 16:10 WQXGA 180hz, 3ms, 500 nits, DCI-P3 100%, ROG Nebula display, Pantone Validated, with Dolby Vision®

Processor

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon 8060S Graphics

Memory

128GB LPDDR5X-8000 Quad Channel Onboard

Storage

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2230)

I/O Ports

2 x USB4® with support for DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL

1 x Command Center Button 

1 x microSD Card Reader (UHS II) 

1 x audio combo jack

Keyboard and Touchpad

Backlit Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB

Copilot Key

Wireless

MT7925 WiFi 7 2x2 + BT5.4

Audio

Dolby Atmos® 2X dual-force with Smart Amp Technology

Built-in high SNR 2 microphone array

AI Noise cancelation

Smart Amp

Hi-Res Audio certification 

Supports full type headset & mic

Battery

70Wh

AC Adapter

200W Rectangle adapter

Chassis

CNC aluminum & carbon fiber

Dimension

11.92 × 8.05 × 0.57–0.59 inches (302.77 × 204.47 × 14.48–14.99mm)

Weight

3.79 lb 1(.72kg)

ASUS ROG Delta II-KJP

Headset

MSRP

$269.99 (USD)

Connectors

Bluetooth® 5.2 / USB-C® 2.4 GHz / 3.5mm

Drivers

50mm titanium-plated diaphragm driver unit

Frequency Response

20Hz – 20kHz

Impedance

32 ohms

Microphones

Pick-up Pattern

Super-wideband boom microphone

Frequency Response

50Hz – 14kHz

Sensitivity

- 40 ± 3dB

Weight

Headphone

11.46 oz / 0.72 lb (325g)

ASUS ROG Keris II Origin – KJP (P727)

MSRP

$169.99 (USD)

Connectivity

 2.4 GHz RF / BT / Wired

 Sensor

 ROG AimPoint Pro 42,000 DPI (<1% deviation)

 Resolution

 100~42000 DPI

 Max Speed

 750 IPS

 Max Acceleration

 50 G

 2.4 GHz RF / USB 
Report rate

 1000Hz

 *With ROG Polling Rate Booster: 2000Hz / 4000Hz / 8000Hz

 Battery Life (w/o
lighting)

 2.4GHz mode:

 1000Hz polling rate: Up to 127 hours

 BLE mode: Up to 192 hours

 L/R Switch Type

 100 M ROG Optical Micro Switches

 Button

 5 Programmable Buttons + 1 DPI Button + 1 Pairing Button

 AURA Sync

 Yes

 Shape

 Right-Handed Ergonomic

 Cable

 6 ft 6.7 in ≈ 2 meter ROG Paracord

 OS

 Windows 10 / Windows 11

 Software

 Armoury Crate / Gear Link

 Color

 Black / Moonlight White

Dimensions

4.76" × 2.64" × 1.65" (121 x 67 x 42mm)

Weight

≈ 2.29 oz ≈ 65g (without dongle and cable)

ASUS ROG Scabbard II XXL - KJP

MSRP

$69.99 (USD)

Type

Soft

Top material

Cloth

Bottom material

Rubber

Dimensions

35.43 × 15.75 × 0.12 inches (900 x 400 x 3mm)

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

About KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Kojima Productions is an indie game studio established in December 2015 by game creator Hideo Kojima under the banner FROM SAPIENS TO LUDENS. DEATH STRANDING, which was released in November 2019, introduced the 'Social Strand System', which connects players with each other and allows them to help each other through their own gameplay, and also featured appearances by world-famous actors such as Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner. Since its release, DEATH STRANDING has launched on PC and received numerous game awards and achieved worldwide acclaim, and the total number of players worldwide has exceeded 20 million. Its sequel, DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH was released in June 2025, and the studio will be celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary this year.

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

SOURCE ASUS Computer International

