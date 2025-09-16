ASUS Republic of Gamers and PlayVS Partner to Power Esport Championships with Next-Gen Gaming Technology

ASUS to deliver elite gaming setups, broadcast integrations, and fan activations as top collegiate teams battle in PlayVS College League competitions throughout this collegiate season

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), the ASUS sub-brand creating the world's best gaming hardware and software, and PlayVS, North America's leading scholastic and collegiate esports platform, today announced a new partnership to deliver premium gaming technology for the PlayVS Championship League (PCL) during the 2025-2026 collegiate season. ROG will champion PCL's marquee live events by equipping athletes with its flagship products including the ROG G700, ROG GM700, along with other ROG products. These desktops, along with future models, will be powering the mainstages of all the tournaments, including floor practice and mainstage setups. ROG gaming PCs will guarantee powerful, industry leading performance for PlayVS' College league, the largest collegiate esports league in the nation supporting student-participants at over 900 college campuses.

Through this partnership, ROG aims to deepen its commitment to education by supporting esports as a powerful tool for student growth. The initiative helps students foster critical skills like teamwork, communication, and strategic thinking, while also opening doors to careers in STEM, game design and content creation. By delivering elite gaming setups and immersive experiences, ROG drives engagement and empowers the next generation of digital innovators.

"Republic of Gamers has always been about pushing the limits of gaming performance," said Benjamin Yeh, ASUS Computer International President. "Partnering with PlayVS and the PCL allows us to empower the next generation of esports athletes with the hardware and experiences they need to reach their full potential, build valuable skills, and prepare for future careers in the digital world."

Kicking off the partnership, ASUS devices will be powering the inaugural PlayVS College League (PCL) Fall Championships, taking place December 13–14, 2025 at The University of Akron. The first PCL Fall Championships will feature top collegiate esports teams from across the United States and Canada over a two-day event. Players will compete on ROG-powered setups in front of a live audience, with matches broadcast on Twitch to thousands of fans worldwide.

"At PlayVS, we are committed to giving student-athletes the very best environment and experience to showcase their talent," said Jon Chapman, CEO at PlayVS. "Partnering with ASUS Republic of Gamers ensures our players have access to the most advanced gaming technology available, creating unforgettable live experiences for competitors and fans alike."

With this collaboration, PCL Championships will not only showcase elite collegiate competition but also highlight the role of the newest technology shaping the future of esports.

With a legacy of pushing boundaries in competitive gaming, ROG is empowering the next esports revolution in education, dedicated to developing students' skills and inspiring them to prepare for a digital future. Learn more at ROG Esports in Education Solutions | ASUS US

About ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG)

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Established in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products recognized for performance, quality, and design. Learn more at rog.asus.com.

About PlayVS

PlayVS is North America's leading esports and gaming platform, helping students unlock the many benefits of competitive gaming for students at every level. It offers a comprehensive community where players, coaches, educators, and parents come together to compete, connect, and grow. With the launch of the PlayVS College League (PCL) and the acquisitions of Generation Esports and Playfly College Esports, PlayVS now provides the most comprehensive pathway in scholastic esports, from middle school through college. PlayVS is the official esports partner of the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics, and 40+ state and regional organizations across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit playvs.com.

