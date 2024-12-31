ASUS Republic of Gamers Named as One of TIME's World's Best Brands 2024 in the United States

Leading innovation in gaming hardware and peripherals, ROG's recognition underscores its global influence and dedication to excellence

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) proudly announced its recognition by TIME as one of the World's Best Brands 2024 in the United States. ROG stood out as one of the most recognizable and powerful brands in the Gaming Hardware and Peripherals category. The inaugural list of the World's Best Brands 2024 was compiled based on a survey conducted by TIME and Statista of more than 22,000 U.S.-based consumers about brands across 66 categories. The assessment considered factors such as brand awareness, social buzz, likeability, usage, and loyalty.

TIME World's Best Brands

This recognition from TIME underscores ROG's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in gaming hardware. By consistently delivering high-performance products that enhance the gaming experience, ROG continues to set benchmarks in the industry. The achievement reinforces the brand's leadership and its dedication to providing cutting-edge PC components and peripherals to gamers globally, including its valued U.S. community.

Redefine gaming with new ROG innovations

ROG's mission is to create the best gaming gear and experiences possible. Designed, engineered, and supported by a passionate team of gaming enthusiasts, ROG understands what it takes to break records and deliver outstanding performance for professional teams and gaming enthusiasts worldwide. Since its inception in 2006, the ROG portfolio has expanded to include motherboards, graphics cards, AIO coolers, power supply units, PC cases, laptops, desktops, handhelds, monitors, routers, smartphones, keyboards, mice, headsets, and other innovative gaming gear. Inspired by this recognition, ROG is committed to delivering even more exceptional products in 2025.

All gamers, tech enthusiasts, and media are invited to join the virtual ROG launch event for CES 2025 - Unlock the ROG Lab: For Those Who Dare - on January 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. PT for a whole host of exciting new announcements. For those in Las Vegas, cutting-edge gaming innovations will be available for hands-on demonstrations and testing at the ASUS & ROG CES 2025 Media Showroom at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room #3102. The showroom will be open on January 6 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT and on January 7-9 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT.

Join the ROG online launch event for CES 2025 at https://rog.asus.com/event/ces/.

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

