ASUS Republic of Gamers presents For Those Who Dare: Transcendence Virtual Launch Event at CES 2024

Viewers will be able to embark on an immersive journey into the cutting-edge world of gaming with ROG's unparalleled lineup of supreme products. With the new Advanced Back to the Future (BTF) ecosystem, ROG is helping to reduce visible cable clutter in DIY builds. From the performance-driven ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard, featuring hidden connectors for ultimate cable management, to the revolutionary ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4090 BTF Edition graphics card, every detail is meticulously crafted for an extraordinary gaming experience.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptops revolutionize portable gaming with powerful internals and stunning displays. Gamers can immerse themselves in the unmatched performance of the ROG Strix SCAR 18 laptop, designed for esports enthusiasts seeking maxed-out performance. These new gaming laptops offer unparalleled power with up to the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor and the flagship NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

Hot on the heels of the recent deal between ASUS and Intel to take over Intel's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) business, ROG has created the first ever ROG NUC — the compact yet powerful PC codename Scorpion canyon, is an ultra-small gaming marvel with Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA RTX graphics that provides a versatile gaming solution.

The event also featured the brand-new ROG Phone 8, which this year has been upgraded to become one of the most versatile phones on the market. Other products introduced included the ROG Hyperion GR701 BTF Edition chassis, the ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM monitor, the ROG Aura Monitor Light Bar and ROG Ergo Monitor Arm for upgrading setups, the ROG Carnyx microphone, capturing every nuance of sound with precision, the ROG Keris II Ace mouse with the ROG Polling Rate Booster, the ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova headphones, the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard, and many more.

We welcome viewers to a realm where innovation meets gaming excellence — ROG, the epitome of supreme gaming technology. Visitors can experience all the onstage products that were introduced at the virtual launch event in Las Vegas, along with those featured at the virtual ASUS CES event, by visiting the ASUS and ROG booth at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room #3102 on January 8, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m., and from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 9-11.

MAXED-OUT LAPTOP POWERHOUSES FOR TRUE GAMERS

ROG Zephyrus series: Elevate gaming reality

The new ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 gaming laptops redefine the genre with a host of extraordinary features. The redesigned premium aluminum chassis, available in Eclipse Gray and Platinum White, is both lightweight and durable – G14 measures just 0.63 inches thin and weighs 3.3 lbs., while the 0.59 inches-thin G16 weighs in at just 4.1 lbs. There's a signature Slash Lighting LED bar on the chassis that continues and enhances the popular personalization options of the previous generation. They are also the first laptops to feature ROG Nebula Display OLED panels. With the Zephyrus G14 boasting a 3K 120 Hz panel, and the Zephyrus G16 sporting a 2.5K 240 Hz display, both feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and a stunning 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos® technology enhance audio quality, complemented by built-in HD cameras for smooth communication.

Designed for gamers, creators, and designers, the Zephyrus Series includes the G14 with an AMD Ryzen 9 8940H processor and the G16 with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H. Both laptops are equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs and feature a variety of powerful ROG Intelligent Cooling solutions for optimal performance.

With the upgraded Zephyrus Series, ROG brings portable gaming to a new level, seamlessly blending technology, performance, and aesthetics for an unparalleled gaming experience. Gamers, creative professionals, or design enthusiasts can elevate their gaming reality with the Zephyrus series.

ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18: Gaming powerhouses beyond limits

The ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18 laptops redefine gaming excellence with cutting-edge features. Powered by the Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU, they offer unheard-of performance. The thermal design, including Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on CPU and GPU, with Tri-Fan technology and full-surround vents ensures optimal cooling. The Mini LED 2.5K (2560x1600) 240Hz ROG Nebula HDR displays — including ROG's first 18-inch Mini LED display — have up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio, and along with quad-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio the laptops deliver immersive gaming. They also have a gamer-friendly keyboard, Thunderbolt™ 4, 2.5 Gbps LAN, WiFi 6E, and a 90 Wh battery with 100 W USB-C® charging. Crafted with attention to detail, the metal chassis showcases the iconic RGB ROG logo and a new ROG slash design.

ROG Strix G16 and G18: Power and Performance in Two Distinct Flavors

The ROG Strix G16 and G18 offer a powerful gaming experience with the Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU. The thermal design, including Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal with Tri-Fan technology and full-surround vents ensures optimal cooling. With two unique designs and up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio, the Strix G series provides immersive visuals with 16-inch and 18-inch 2.5K (2560x1600) 240Hz ROG Nebula displays featuring Dolby Vision HDR and combined with Dolby Atmos audio technology they deliver exceptional audiovisual performance. Gamer-friendly features include a wide touchpad, large arrow keys, Thunderbolt 4 support, per-key RGB keyboard, 1Gbps LAN, WiFi 6E, and a 720p HD camera for seamless connectivity. The high-capacity 90 Wh battery and 100 W USB-C charging ensure on-the-go gaming without compromising performance. The Volt Green version features a metal chassis with the RGB ROG logo and a unique new ROG slash design, while the Eclipse Gray version boasts a metal chassis with a low-profile ROG slash pattern.

NOT JUST A GAMING PHONE, BUT AN ALL-ROUND POWERHOUSE WITH GAMING-FRIENDLY FEATURES

ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro: Beyond gaming

Gamers should get ready to embark on a revolutionary journey with the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro, which redefine mobile gaming excellence. These smartphones go beyond the ordinary, offering cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and a commitment to an exceptional user experience. Designed as powerful all-round powerhouses, catering to gamers, streamers, content creators, and more, they stand out with gaming-friendly features. At their core is the formidable Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, ensuring unmatched performance. The phones feature advanced AI capabilities, including X-Sense 2.0, AI Grabber, semantic search, AI noise cancelation and more, marking a significant stride in user interaction.

To ensure marathon gaming without overheating, the phones integrate advanced internal cooling mechanisms — including the Rapid-Cooling Conductor that conducts heat directly from the SoC to the back cover — along with gaming-friendly AI features like Background mode and X Capture to elevate the gaming experience. Even thinner than their predecessors, the phones boast a robust 5500 mAh battery with wireless charging, and the amazing 6.78" Samsung E6 flexible AMOLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate provides an immersive visual experience. Customizable elements like the Aura RGB Lighting logo and Anime Vision Mini-LEDs express individuality. The rear triple camera system excels with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 main camera with 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0; a 13 MP ultrawide camera with a free-form lens; and a 32 MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and OIS. Dirac Virtuo for Headphone technology provides virtual surround sound.

The ROG Phone 8 series challenges assumptions in mobile gaming, offering unbridled performance, innovation, IP68 water- and dust-resistance and a slim design that blends aesthetics with functionality. Whether dedicated gamers or tech enthusiasts, these phones beckon users to elevate their mobile gaming experience.

ROG NUC: COMPACT GAMING POWER

We're thrilled to present the ROG NUC

In the realm of small form factor PCs, ASUS sets the standard for innovation, exemplified by the revolutionary ROG NUC. Going beyond a typical gaming system, the PC — codenamed Scorpion Canyon — represents a compact gaming powerhouse, offering the freedom to game anytime, anywhere. ASUS, known for delivering exceptional gaming experiences, maintains this reputation with the ROG NUC.

At its core, the ROG NUC harnesses the power of Intel Core Ultra 7 or Core Ultra 9 processors for unparalleled gaming performance. The Performance Hybrid Architecture ensures seamless multitasking with additional e-cores, while Intel Thread Director and Intel Smart Cache optimize workloads for a smooth gaming experience. Paired with NVIDIA RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 Discrete Graphics, the ROG NUC promises stunning visuals on up to four 4K-enabled display outputs.

The tool-less chassis design allows integration in under 10 minutes, with dimensions of 270 x 180 x 50 mm for uncompromised gaming in a minimalistic form factor. Beyond performance, the ROG NUC pairs seamlessly with the ROG Raikiri PRO controller for a redefined gaming interaction. ARGB lighting and the ROG Armory Crate app allow users to create stunning light shows.

Connectivity features HDMI 2.1a, DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 4 / USB4® Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 2.0, and Intel Killer™ WiFi 6E AX1690i. Compatible with both Microsoft Windows 11 and Linux distros, the ROG NUC offers operating system flexibility.

The ROG NUC exemplifies the ASUS commitment to innovation and gaming excellence, setting the stage for a robust series of gaming NUCs. With its ultra-small design, extreme performance, and tool-less integration, it heralds a new era in NUC gaming, empowering gamers to choose how, where, and in what style they want to game. With the ROG NUC, ROG ushers in a new epoch of gaming excellence.

OPENING A NEW CHAPTER IN THE HISTORY OF IMMERSIVE GAMING

ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM, ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP and ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP: Visual gamechangers

The unveiling of the ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM marks another significant leap in immersive gaming technology. This 39-inch ultrawide (3440 x 1440) 240 Hz 800R curved OLED gaming monitor showcases our dedication to pushing the boundaries of gaming display technology. Additionally, ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP is the world's first dual-mode gaming monitor with a Frame Rate Boost feature that allows users to switch from 4K 240 Hz up to FHD 480 Hz at any time. Completing the amazing new lineup is the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP, the world's fastest 480Hz OLED gaming monitor.

Equipped with third-gen ROG OLED technology, the latest META technology and ELMB technology, the new Swift displays achieve a 30% peak brightness enhancement and a 20% improvement in viewing angle, surpassing their predecessors. The custom heatsink not only reduces operating temperatures but also safeguards against burn-in, ensuring the OLED display's longevity. With a 1300-nit[1] peak brightness and DisplayHDR True Black 400 compliance, the ROG Swift OLED delivers stunning visuals for an immersive gaming experience. A remarkable 0.03 ms response time, with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro compliance, provides smooth, tear-free visuals with low latency, and exclusive Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology enables even crisper and clearer motion in fast-paced games.

The ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM with built-in Smart KVM allows users to control two devices seamlessly with a keyboard and mouse, and USB 3.2 connectivity enables rapid file transfers. Extensive connectivity options, including DisplayPort™, HDMI (v2.1), and USB-C with 90 W Power Delivery[2], make the ROG Swift OLED a versatile hub for gaming setups. Alongside these groundbreaking features, the monitor includes the ROG VESA wall-mount kit for easy wall or partition mounting. With its 800R panel curvature, the ROG Swift OLED stands as the most curved monitor available, providing a truly immersive gaming experience.

All three new models come with ROG Gaming Artificial Intelligence technology with Dynamic shadow boost, Dynamic crosshair, Variable Overdrive 2.0, Dynamic GameVisual (in selected models) enhance users' experience in gaming.

Revolutionizing gaming setups: ROG Aura Monitor Light Bar ALB01 and ROG Ergo Monitor Arm AAS01

ROG also introduced two groundbreaking monitor accessories, the CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning ROG Aura Monitor Light Bar ALB01 and ROG Ergo Monitor Arm AAS01, which revolutionize gaming setups.

The ROG Aura Light Bar offers three modes — front light for eye care, backlight for Aura Sync setup, and a combination for immersive viewing, minimizing eye strain with superior optical design. It accommodates both curved and flat monitors, supporting personalized adjustments in color temperature and brightness, and seamlessly integrating into gaming setups with AURA Sync and ASUS DisplayWidget Center software, which enables advanced features such as App Sync, preset light schedules, and System Sync.

The ROG Ergo Monitor Arm can support 39-inch monitors and beyond[iii] up to the maximum recommended weight of 25.4 lbs. Featuring double-sided cable management and a cyberpunk-inspired design with VESA support, the Ergo Monitor Arm delivers a clutter-free, customizable setup. The mechanical spring arm mechanism allows smooth, effortless adjustments through a wide range of movements: 75° up and 15° down and pivot a full 360°. Stringent durability tests include a 10,000-cycle range-of-motion test.

Together, these accessories elevate the latest ROG OLED monitors, combining aesthetics and functionality for the ultimate gaming space upgrade.

THE ADVANCED BTF ECOSYSTEM TAKES SHAPE

Computex 2023, ASUS unveiled a revolutionary hidden-connector solution called BTF, signifying a new era in DIY PC building that prioritizes aesthetics and cleanliness. This innovation aims to transcend traditional PC assembly methods by reducing the number and visibility of internal cables in the front, providing a super-clean DIY experience. The success of BTF led to the creation of the ROG Advanced BTF ecosystem, featuring the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4090 BTF Edition graphics card, and the ROG Hyperion GR701 BTF Edition chassis.

A motherboard from the future: ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF

The flagship of the Advanced BTF ecosystem is the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard – a trailblazer in design with a hidden-connector layout. All connectors are ingeniously concealed on the underside, offering an unparalleled level of cable management for PC DIY enthusiasts. The motherboard introduces other innovative features, including the Q-LED diagnostic display in the top right corner, providing real-time feedback on power delivery issues and memory module installation before boot.

Noteworthy in the motherboard's design is the PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim, a simpler solution for unlocking graphics cards. Users can effortlessly tilt and pull their card to automatically remove it from the slot, streamlining upgrades and maintenance without the need for button presses. The motherboard also hosts a graphics card high-power slot, specifically designed for compatibility with graphics cards using the PCIe high-power connector, such as the ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4090 BTF.

The new and upgraded ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 BTF Edition

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4090 BTF Edition graphics card preserves all the powerful features of the standard ROG Strix RTX 4090 while introducing a PCIe high-power connector compatible with the new graphics card high-power slot on the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard. This innovative design eliminates the need for visible 8-pin or 16-pin power cables on the card, simplifying cable routing and reducing exposed wires. The Advanced BTF structure adds extra support to prevent sag, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and structural integrity.

Completing the Advanced BTF ecosystem is the ROG Hyperion GR701 BTF Edition chassis, offering seamless cable management to complement the hidden-connector solution. As a result, the ROG BTF ecosystem enhances ROG aesthetics, integrating innovative engineering innovations for a smoother, faster, and cleaner PC DIY experience.

In conclusion, the ROG Advanced BTF ecosystem aims to open new possibilities for PC DIY building, bringing innovation, aesthetics, and functionality together in a cohesive package. With groundbreaking features in each component, ASUS continues to push the boundaries of DIY PC building, offering users an elevated and satisfying experience.

ULTIMATE GAME-CHANGING ACCESSORIES

Game changers: ROG's latest accessories redefine gaming norms

Finally, ROG introduced a wide array of cutting-edge gaming accessories that allow gamers to elevate their gaming experience.

The groundbreaking ROG Carnyx microphone was specifically crafted for studio-quality recording, it features a large 25 mm condenser capsule, 192 kHz / 24-bit sampling rate for detailed, vivid sound, with a cardioid polar pattern for solo recording. Its high-pass filter, built-in pop filter, and premium metal shock mount guarantee clear and smooth sound — even in intense gaming sessions with annoying background noises such as typing, clicking, or shouting. With the intuitive multi-functional control knob, one-touch mute button, and Aura Sync RGB lighting, the Carnyx is the perfect streaming companion.

Another addition is the ROG Keris II Ace, the latest addition to the Ace Esports Lineup. Weighing only 54 grams and with an ergonomic shape primed for long periods of tense gripping, this mouse is a dream for FPS enthusiasts. With ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, the lowest latency is ensured even in crowded wireless environments. The ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor and the durable 100M ROG Optical Micro Switch excel in both precision and durability. The ROG Polling Rate Booster is a stand-alone device that supports wireless polling rates up to 4000 Hz and wired rates up to 8000 Hz, minimizing cursor delay to ensure that in-game actions are precisely as intended.

The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard, winner of a CES 2023 Innovation Award, is an evolution of the game-changing Falchion, introduces the ROG RX Low-Profile Switches. The RX Red Low-Profile offers a silky-smooth linear feel, while the RX Blue Low-Profile delivers a satisfying clicky sensation. With a compact design and minimalistic look, plus unique features like a multi-functional touch panel, ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, and the ROG Omni Receiver, this keyboard redefines on-the-go gaming for both gamers and everyday users.

Gamers can experience synchronized sound with the ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova headphones, featuring dual-mode 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth® wireless connectivity for unmatched adaptability. Powered by ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, they offer ultralow latency, robust wireless connection, and optimized power usage. It also features high-resolution 24-bit 96 kHz audio[4], and lifelike details enhanced by Dirac Opteo™. Bone-conduction AI microphones ensure clear communication, and Adaptive ANC with Auto mode automatically optimizes noise cancelation for full immersion in music or gameplay. The headphones offer up to 46 hours of battery life[5], wireless charging, quick in-case charging, and feature customizable ASUS Aura RGB lighting for maximum style.

1 3% of windows with HDR on.

2 90W when USB feature and HDR is disabled.

3 Monitor dimensions may be exceeded as long as the monitor weight does not exceed maximum stated load capacity of the mount. Weight limit for curved monitors may vary according to model.

4 In 2.4 GHz mode.

5 In Bluetooth mode.

