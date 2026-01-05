ASUS Republic of Gamers Presents Next-Gen Gaming Innovations, Commemorates 20 Years of Gaming Excellence at CES 2026

ROG showcases world-first technologies, next-generation gaming systems, and visionary collaborations that redefine gaming experiences

KEY POINTS

Two decades of gaming leadership : At its Dare to Innovate virtual event, ROG celebrates 20 years of fearless experimentation and bold innovation

: At its virtual event, ROG celebrates 20 years of fearless experimentation and bold innovation Expanding gaming horizons : High-performance gaming innovation from Zephyrus laptops, Crosshair motherboards, Swift OLED monitors and more

: High-performance gaming innovation from Zephyrus laptops, Crosshair motherboards, Swift OLED monitors and more Cross-domain collaborations: ROG, Kojima Productions combine signature peripherals and the Flow Z13-KJP

ROG, Kojima Productions combine signature peripherals and the Flow Z13-KJP World's first dual 16" screen gaming laptop: ROG raises the bar of innovation to a whole new level with the pioneering Zephyrus Duo

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced its Dare to Innovate virtual event at CES 2026, unveiling the next chapter of its vision for gaming performance, design, and culture. The showcase celebrates 20 years of fearless innovation, highlighting breakthrough technologies that empower gamers and creators, while reinforcing ROG's commitment to redefining gameplay, creation, and competitive performance worldwide.

ROG 20th Year Anniversary

A wide range of next-generation technologies across ROG's gaming ecosystem is on display, including laptops, desktops, motherboards, and peripherals ― all engineered with world-first features and advanced capabilities that elevate performance and immersion.

On this 20-year milestone, ROG reflects on a legacy defined by bold concepts, pioneering engineering, and an unwavering dedication to its global community. From the groundbreaking Crosshair motherboard in 2006 to today's cutting-edge gaming platforms, every milestone embodies the spirit of For Those Who Dare, a commitment to challenging conventions and redefining what gaming hardware can achieve.

Continuing this legacy, the ROG Lab embodies the heart of ROG's experimental spirit, transforming ideas into tangible breakthroughs. This year's showcase unveiled engineering advancements from the Lab, combining performance, thermal mastery, and user-focused design to elevate how gamers play, create, and connect.

ROG also extends its influence beyond technology into culture through global co-branding partnerships that merge gaming with music, fashion, art, and entertainment. Collaborations with creators and iconic franchises, including Kojima Productions, empower players to co-create within a growing, cross-domain ecosystem, reinforcing ROG's role in shaping gaming identity and community worldwide.

ROG remains committed to pioneering the future of gaming, transforming daring visions into experiences that inspire every player to push beyond boundaries. Attendees at CES 2026 in Las Vegas can explore the latest ROG creations firsthand at The Venetian Expo, Level 3, San Polo #3403, from January 5 to 8, 2026.

ROG Zephyrus laptops: immersive, AI-powered, and ultraportable

Designed for those who need performance on the go, the Zephyrus line-up delivers all-day power and stunning visuals in a sleek, ultraportable chassis. With smart AI features and efficient cooling, it keeps creators and gamers productive and immersed wherever they are.

ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16

This generation's ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405/GA403) and ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606) redefine what compact performance can deliver, featuring next-gen processing power and a new HDR-class display that delivers higher brightness and visual depth for gamers who want more capabilities in the same sleek footprint.

The Zephyrus G14 (GU405) and G16 (GU606) feature Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, delivering flexible performance and up to 50 TOPS of NPU power for local AI tasks and in-game AI workflows. The G14 GU405 supports up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU, and the G16 GU606 up to GeForce RTX 5090, with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, DLSS 4, and Frame Generation. Max GPU TGP has been increased by up to 23% in manual mode, from 120W to 130W on the G14 and 130W to 160W on the G16.

With 50 TOPS of NPU performance and Copilot+, these laptops bring AI-powered acceleration directly to the device for gaming, creating, and multitasking — without relying on the cloud. ROG Intelligent Cooling keeps both models quiet and efficient under load, with a redesigned bottom panel, optimized exhaust vents, and liquid metal on the CPU.

In terms of display, they now feature a new 1100-nit Nebula HDR display with Nebula HDR engine tuning, delivering richer highlights, deeper contrast, and more lifelike HDR visuals, while providing 100% DCI-P3 coverage and Delta E < 1 color accuracy for cinema-grade quality. Extended battery life ensures productivity throughout the day. The laptop also adds a full-size SD card reader for easy media transfer. Powerful as it is, the G14 features a CNC-milled aluminum chassis with a redesigned Slash lighting and glass-mirror finish, combining performance, portability, and style.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (GX651) takes versatility to the next level. Its dual 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens run at 120Hz with a 0.2ms response time, providing smooth, tear-free visuals while supporting multitasking for gaming, streaming, or creative workflows, and the main panel supports NVIDIA G-SYNC®. Powered by the latest Intel processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, it handles demanding games, content creation, and AI workloads with ease. ROG Zephyrus Duo enable five operating modes to suit any scenario, while ROG Intelligent Cooling — featuring a vapor chamber, dual fans, and a dedicated graphite sheet — all combine together to provide the best possible performance, providing ultimate flexibility for work, play, and creation.

ROG x Kojima Productions: a visionary gaming collaboration

ROG has partnered with Kojima Productions to merge high-performance gaming technology with visionary storytelling and artistry. The collaboration celebrates creativity, exploration, and immersive experiences, bringing gamers, creators, and dreamers a collection of devices and peripherals that are as functional as they are collectible.

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP stands at the center of this collaboration, merging two decades of ROG's gaming innovation with Kojima Productions' visionary storytelling. Designed to reflect and reimagine the studio's core values, the device draws deep inspiration from its iconic mascot, Ludens. It is a flexible 2-in-1 powerhouse that transforms into a gaming console, a creator tablet, a workstation, or an ultraportable laptop. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon™ 8060S graphics and a 50 TOPS NPU, it delivers desktop-class performance and on-device AI acceleration in a tablet-sized form factor. Its 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula HDR touchscreen with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut offers cinematic visuals and ultra-responsive motion, while the detachable keyboard and slim chassis make play and creation possible anywhere. Designed by Yoji Shinkawa, the chassis blends art and engineering into a collectible piece, enhanced with exclusive Kojima Productions packaging, custom Armoury Crate themes, and Ludens-inspired wallpapers.

Complementing the Flow Z13-KJP are specially crafted peripherals. The ROG Delta II-KJP headset delivers lifelike audio with 50mm titanium-plated drivers, clear communication with a 10mm super-wideband microphone, DualFlow Audio for seamless dual-device connectivity, ROG SpeedNova wireless technology and up to 100 hours of battery life. The ROG Keris II Origin-KJP mouse offers lightweight 63-gram ergonomics, three-zone RGB lighting, a 42,000dpi ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, and SpeedNova wireless technology for precise, lag-free gameplay. Finally, the ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP mouse pad, featuring a hand-drawn Ludens motif by Yoji Shinkawa, combines collector-worthy design with water-, oil-, and dust-repellent durability.

Together, the Flow Z13-KJP and Kojima Productions peripherals deliver a fully integrated gaming ecosystem that merges performance, creativity, and artistry — turning every gaming session into an immersive, co-creative experience.

ROG G1000: a gaming desktop with holographic innovation

The ROG G1000 redefines what a gaming desktop can be, combining extreme performance with show-stopping innovation. At its core, the built-in AniMe Holo fan is the world's first holographic fan system in a prebuilt gaming PC that can project customizable holographic visuals, transforming the environment into a medium of personal expression. The AniMe Holo module is housed in an independent chamber that incorporates the hinge-door design, ensuring airflow does not interfere with the main components' thermal path and helping reduce overall system noise by limiting vibration from the Holo system. The ROG Thermal Atrium, dedicated for CPU cooling, channels fresh air through 420 mm AIO liquid cooler with three fans and isolated airflow paths, ensuring critical components remain cool and stable during extended gaming sessions. Equipped with up to the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 / 5080, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, or AMD Radeon 9070XT GPUs, up to 128GB DDR5 memory, and up to a 2TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD, the G1000 is tuned and ready for peak performance from day one. The 104L ATX ultra tower chassis enhances airflow, accommodates larger cooling hardware, and supports easy maintenance, while the Fan Key provides instant one-touch thermal boost. Customization is extensive with Armoury Crate and Aura Sync, letting users control RGB lighting across GPU, cooling fans, water-cooling blocks, and the AniMe Holo, delivering a system that is as visually striking as it is powerful. With every unit validated for stability and backed by comprehensive ROG service, the G1000 gives gamers and creators the confidence to push limits without compromise.

Specifications:

ROG Zephyrus G14

SKU GU405A Model name ROG Zephyrus G14 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Display 14" 16:10 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED Panel, 1100 nits peak brightness, 120Hz/0.2ms, 100% DCI-P3, Delta E < 1 and VESA HDR TrueBlack 1000 CPU Next-Gen Intel® Core™ Ultra processor GPU Up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU Memory 16G/32G/64G LPDDR5X-8533on bd. memory (dual-channel memory) Storage 1 x M.2 slot, PCIe Gen4x4 SSD, up to 2TB I/O Ports 1 x Type C, support TBT4 DP2.1+ PD3.0 (100W) 1 x Type-C support USB3.2 Gen2 DP2.1+PD3.0 (100W) 2 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1 x SD Card reader (UHS-II, 312MB/s) Full size 1 x Audio combo jack 1 x Rectangle Conn Jack Keyboard and Touchpad 1-zone RGB Travel Distance: 1.7mm Wireless WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Audio 6 speakers: 2 tweeters, 4 woofers Battery 73Wh AC Adapter 250W Chassis CNC Aluminum Dimension 12.24" × 8.66" × 0.63"–0.72" Weight 3.31 lb

ROG Zephyrus G16

SKU GU606 Model name ROG Zephyrus G16 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Display 16-inch 16:10 2.5K ROG Nebula HDR Display with OLED panel, 240Hz/0.2ms, 1100 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, and VESA HDR TrueBlack 1000 CPU Next-Gen Intel® Core™ Ultra processor GPU Up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU Memory 16G/32G/64G LPDDR5X-8533on bd. memory (dual-channel memory) Storage 1 x M.2 slot, PCIe Gen4x4 SSD, up to 2TB *Vary by sku I/O Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 support DP2.1(20G) + PD3.0 (100W) 1 x Type C USB3.2 Gen2 support DP2.1(BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W) 2 x Type A USB3.2 Gen2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x SD Card Reader (UHS-II) 1 x Audio jack Keyboard and Touchpad 1-zone RGB Travel Distance: 1.7mm Wireless WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Audio 6 speakers: 2 tweeters, 4 woofers Battery 90Wh AC Adapter 250W Chassis CNC Aluminum Dimension 13.94" × 9.69" × 0.59"–0.70" Weight 4.08 lb

ROG Zephyrus DUO

Model name ROG Zephyrus Duo (GX651) ★ Operating System Windows 11 Pro Display Dual 16" ROG Nebula HDR Display OLED touch panels, 16:10, 0.2ms, 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, VESA HDR TrueBlack 1000, Delta E <1* CPU Latest Intel Processor GPU up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU Memory 64 G LPDDR5X-8533 onboard memory Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe® Gen5 Performance I/O Ports 1 x DC-in Jack 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 2 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A 2 x Thunderbolt™4 Type-C/DisplayPort™ 2.1/Power Delivery 3.0

1 x Audio combo jack 1 x SD Card reader (UHS-II) KB and Touchpad Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard, One Zone RGB Wireless WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Audio 2 x Tweeter 4 x Woofer Battery 90Wh Adapter 250W Dimension 9.72" × 13.98" × 0.79"–0.98" Weight 6.28 lb

ROG Flow Z13 (KJP)

SKU

Model name GZ302EAC Operating System Windows 11 Home Display 13.4" 16:10 WQXGA 180hz, 3ms, 500 nits, DCI-P3 100%, ROG Nebula display, Pantone Validated, with Dolby Vision® Processor AMD RyzenTM AI Max+ 395 with Radeon™ 8060S graphics Memory 128GB LPDDR5X-8000 quad-channel (onboard) Storage 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD (2230) I/O Ports 2 x USB4 Type-C/DisplayPortTM 2.1/Power Delivery 3.0 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL 1 x Command Center button 1 x Micro SD card reader (UHS II) 1 x Audio combo jack Keyboard and Touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard 1-Zone RGB Copilot key Wireless MT7925 WiFi 7 2x2 + BT5.4 Audio Dolby Atmos 2X dual-force with Smart Amp technology Built-in high-SNR two-microphone array AI Noise cancellation Smart Amp Hi-Res certification Support full type headset & mic Battery 70Wh AC Adapter 200W Rectangle adaptor Chassis CNC Aluminum & Carbon Fiber Dimension 11.92 x 8.05 x 0.57 ~ 0.59" Weight 3.79lbs

ROG G1000

SKU

Model name GM1000TY Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro CPU AMD Ryzen™ 7 9950X3D AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D GPU UMA: Support AMD Ryzen™ G-series ROG Astral GeForce RTX™ 5090 32GB GDDR7 OC ROG Astral GeForce RTX™ 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti 16GB GDDR7 OC ASUS Prime Radeon™ RX 9070 XT 16GB GDDR6 OC Cooling ROG Compartmented airflow cooling design ROG Thermal Atrium with 420mm AIO liquid cooler with three 140mm fans in exhaust configuration 2 x 200mm ROG front in-take fans 1 x 140mm ROG rear exhaust fan 1 x 140mm ROG bottom in-take fan Memory 4 x DDR5 U-DIMM slot, memory max up to 128GB Storage Up to 4TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD I/O Ports Front 2 x USB3.2 Gen1 5Gbps Type A 1 x USB Type-C® 10Gbps 1 x Microphone (Black) 1 x Headphone (Black) Rear 2 x USB4® (40Gbps) ports (2 x USB Type-C®) 1 x USB 10Gbps port (1 x Type-A) 3 x USB 5Gbps ports (3 x Type-A) 4 x USB 2.0 ports (4 x Type-A) 1 x HDMI™ port 1 x WiFi module 1 x Realtek 2.5Gb Ethernet port 3 x Audio jacks 1 x BIOS FlashBack™ button " Wireless WiFi 7 2x2 WiFi 7 (802.11be) Supports 2.4/5/6GHz frequency band Supports WiFi 7 160MHz bandwidth, up to 2.9Gbps transfer rate Bluetooth® v5.4 LAN Realtek 2.5G Ethernet port with ASUS LANGuard Audio Realtek 7.1 Surround Sound High-Definition Audio CODEC

- Supports: Jack-detection, Multi-streaming, Front Panel Jack-retasking

- Supports up to 24-Bit/192 kHz playback

Audio Features

- Audio Shielding

- Premium audio capacitors

- Dedicated audio PCB layers ASUS Special features ASUS 5X PROTECTION III

- DIGI+ VRM (- Digital power design with DrMOS)

- LANGuard

- Overvoltage protection

- SafeSlot

- Stainless-steel back I/O ASUS Q-Design

- M.2 Q-Latch

- PCIe Slot Q-Release

- Q-Antenna

- Q-Dashboard

- Q-DIMM

- Q-LED Core

- Q-Slot

ASUS Thermal Solution

- Flexible M.2 heatsink

- VRM heatsink design

ASUS EZ DIY

- BIOS FlashBack™ button

- BIOS FlashBack™ LED

- ProCool

- Pre-mounted I/O shield

- SafeSlot

Aura Sync

- Addressable Gen 2 headers Power Supply 1000W power supply (80+ Gold, peak 2000W) Dimension 11.42" × 22.94" × 24.20" (W x D x H) Weight 88.18 lb

